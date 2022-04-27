Top News In Fintech And Beyond For April 28, 2022

Conference Updates: Did you miss Benzinga's Psychedelics and Cannabis Capital conferences, last week?

Here are the lessons learned and what it was like to party with the Benzinga team and wrestler Ric Flair, boxer Mike Tyson as well as rapper Rick Ross, who sang live.

Don't miss our next big in-person events including the Fintwit Conference on May 13-14 and Fintech Awards on December 8, 2022.

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

Voyager starting new ad campaign. (OTC: VYGVF)

CQG revamped platform for crypto.

Vertex Protocol closes $8.5M seed.

CME to oppose FTX clearing effort. (NASDAQ: CME)

JPM will offer clearing through ICE. (NYSE: JPM)

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:

Ox Labs grabs $70M in a Series B.

PCI Pal has teamed up with Odigo.

Optty launching BNPL integrations.

BlackRock listed a blockchain ETF. (NYSE: BLK)

Europe to become a hub for Web3.

Gibraltar pushes virtual asset laws.

LQwD joins Visa’s Fast Track effort.

Tonic raises $5M for DeFi platform.

Fintiv sues PayPal and Apple Pay. (NASDAQ: AAPL)

Ondo Finance secures $20M funds.

$14M gift to USF for fintech efforts.

Klarna partnering up with Global-e.

South Street funding Digital Prime.

PayPal will double down on wallets. (NYSE: PYPL)

MoonPay marketing AWS for NFTs.

Ox Labs raises $70M in a Series B.

AIX onboarded KNPRE to platform.

Ex-Chime engineers bagging $4M.

HollaEx taps iDenify for verification.

Cogni launching w/ $23M Series A.

Clear Street intros FI repo platform.

Self reporting to credit the bureaus.

HomePace added $7M in Series A.

Onuu announces new partnerships.

👉 Interesting Reads: