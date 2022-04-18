Top News In Fintech And Beyond For April 19, 2022
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:
- Gemini launching rewards offering.
- WonderFi acquires crypto platform.
- Bitso adds leadership for Brazil op.
- CoinDCX added $135M new funds.
👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:
- Paxful opens finance for the 100%.
- Ant Group, 2C2P have teamed up.
- TradeZing CEO on Web3 platform.
- Versapay is adding DadeSystems.
- Phantom wallets are live on mobile.
- JPM plans a radical transformation. (NYSE: JPM)
- TerraPay looks to add new license.
- Form3 looks to Beeks over fintech.
- Digital Funds intros tokenized S&P.
- Revolut taps Cross River over biz.
- Uniswap faces class action lawsuit.
- Block supports music fintech Stem. (NYSE: SQ)
- Quontic is launching payments ring.
- Circle is applying for a bank charter.
- SocGen added new bank offerings. (OTC: SCGLY)
- NextPay plans to add new licenses.
- Secfi expands on equity education.
👉 Interesting Reads:
- Who is entrepreneur Donald Soffer. (NASDAQ: LGVN)
- Mask requirements dropped by US.
- Ex-MS adviser accused of a Ponzi. (NYSE: MS)
- Florida rejected 41% of math books.
- Citadel paid out over $2B on PFOF.
- SBF unpacks decentralized Twitter. (NYSE: TWTR)
- Dorsey chats with Robinhood CEO. (NASDAQ: HOOD)
- 75 basis-point hike option if needed.
