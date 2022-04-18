 Skip to main content

Top News In Fintech And Beyond For April 19, 2022
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 18, 2022 10:16pm   Comments
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

  • Gemini launching rewards offering.
  • WonderFi acquires crypto platform.
  • Bitso adds leadership for Brazil op.
  • CoinDCX added $135M new funds.

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:

  • Paxful opens finance for the 100%.
  • Ant Group, 2C2P have teamed up.
  • TradeZing CEO on Web3 platform.
  • Versapay is adding DadeSystems.
  • Phantom wallets are live on mobile.
  • JPM plans a radical transformation. (NYSE: JPM)
  • TerraPay looks to add new license.
  • Form3 looks to Beeks over fintech.
  • Digital Funds intros tokenized S&P.
  • Revolut taps Cross River over biz.
  • Uniswap faces class action lawsuit.
  • Block supports music fintech Stem. (NYSE: SQ)
  • Quontic is launching payments ring.
  • Circle is applying for a bank charter.
  • SocGen added new bank offerings. (OTC: SCGLY)
  • NextPay plans to add new licenses.
  • Secfi expands on equity education.

👉 Interesting Reads:

  • Who is entrepreneur Donald Soffer. (NASDAQ: LGVN)
  • Mask requirements dropped by US.
  • Ex-MS adviser accused of a Ponzi. (NYSE: MS)
  • Florida rejected 41% of math books.
  • Citadel paid out over $2B on PFOF.
  • SBF unpacks decentralized Twitter. (NYSE: TWTR)
  • Dorsey chats with Robinhood CEO. (NASDAQ: HOOD)
  • 75 basis-point hike option if needed.

Posted-In: Fintech Penny Stocks