Top News In Fintech And Beyond For April 8, 2022

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

BTC22 marks launch of eToro.art. (CRYPTO: BTC)

Robinhood Crypto Wallet fully live. (NASDAQ: HOOD)

PsyOptions intros options offering.

CME, CF to add crypto references. (NASDAQ: CME)

Blockchain.com, Altis teaming up.

Infinity now onboarded on the AIX.

LSEG to power Qatar’s exchange.

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:

BriteCo bags $9M Series A round.

GreenBox secures a $1B portfolio.

Nexo launches a prime brokerage.

FCA doubles down on AML vision.

ProShares plans inverse BTC bet.

Coin Metrics adds $35M Series C.

Kiavi closing $271M securitization.

NEAR protocol adds $350M raise.

Lightning plans to create protocol.

BEQUANT launches a new event.

Money.net, Symphony teaming up.

Nium intros a crypto payment API.

DeFi platform EQIFI adds new app.

Pantera eyeing a $200M new fund.

Citizens of Edmond, Tesla partner.

Starlight announces new $5M raise.

Celer, Flow team on digital assets.

Prime Trust & TaxBit collaborating.

Bolt to acquire Wyre crypto fintech.

Tribal started a Web3 venture fund.

AmEx speeds fintech card launch. (NYSE: AXP)

BlueSnap launches payment suite.

👉 Interesting Reads: