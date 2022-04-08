Top News In Fintech And Beyond For April 8, 2022
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:
- BTC22 marks launch of eToro.art. (CRYPTO: BTC)
- Robinhood Crypto Wallet fully live. (NASDAQ: HOOD)
- PsyOptions intros options offering.
- CME, CF to add crypto references. (NASDAQ: CME)
- Blockchain.com, Altis teaming up.
- Infinity now onboarded on the AIX.
- LSEG to power Qatar’s exchange.
👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:
- BriteCo bags $9M Series A round.
- GreenBox secures a $1B portfolio.
- Nexo launches a prime brokerage.
- FCA doubles down on AML vision.
- ProShares plans inverse BTC bet.
- Coin Metrics adds $35M Series C.
- Kiavi closing $271M securitization.
- NEAR protocol adds $350M raise.
- Lightning plans to create protocol.
- BEQUANT launches a new event.
- Money.net, Symphony teaming up.
- Nium intros a crypto payment API.
- DeFi platform EQIFI adds new app.
- Pantera eyeing a $200M new fund.
- Citizens of Edmond, Tesla partner.
- Starlight announces new $5M raise.
- Celer, Flow team on digital assets.
- Prime Trust & TaxBit collaborating.
- Bolt to acquire Wyre crypto fintech.
- Tribal started a Web3 venture fund.
- AmEx speeds fintech card launch. (NYSE: AXP)
- BlueSnap launches payment suite.
👉 Interesting Reads:
- Pilot struggling to fly a 777-300ER. (NYSE: BA)
- Is crypto recreating the 2008 crisis.
- JPM on the potential housing burst. (NYSE: JPM)
- Deutsche forecasted US recession. (NYSE: DB)
