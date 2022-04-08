 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Top News In Fintech And Beyond For April 8, 2022
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 08, 2022 2:01am   Comments
Share:

Fintech Header

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

  • BTC22 marks launch of eToro.art. (CRYPTO: BTC)
  • Robinhood Crypto Wallet fully live. (NASDAQ: HOOD)
  • PsyOptions intros options offering.
  • CME, CF to add crypto references. (NASDAQ: CME)
  • Blockchain.com, Altis teaming up.
  • Infinity now onboarded on the AIX.
  • LSEG to power Qatar’s exchange.

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:

  • BriteCo bags $9M Series A round.
  • GreenBox secures a $1B portfolio.
  • Nexo launches a prime brokerage.
  • FCA doubles down on AML vision.
  • ProShares plans inverse BTC bet.
  • Coin Metrics adds $35M Series C.
  • Kiavi closing $271M securitization.
  • NEAR protocol adds $350M raise.
  • Lightning plans to create protocol.
  • BEQUANT launches a new event.
  • Money.net, Symphony teaming up.
  • Nium intros a crypto payment API.
  • DeFi platform EQIFI adds new app.
  • Pantera eyeing a $200M new fund.
  • Citizens of Edmond, Tesla partner.
  • Starlight announces new $5M raise.
  • Celer, Flow team on digital assets.
  • Prime Trust & TaxBit collaborating.
  • Bolt to acquire Wyre crypto fintech.
  • Tribal started a Web3 venture fund.
  • AmEx speeds fintech card launch. (NYSE: AXP)
  • BlueSnap launches payment suite.

👉 Interesting Reads:

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AXP + $BTC)

Why Is Ethereum Classic Outshining Bitcoin, Ethereum Today?
2 Million Robinhood Users Finally Get Crypto Wallets To Move Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Off Platform
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Remain Steady: Why These Analysts Think Selling Pressure On Apex Crypto Is Fading
Strike Partners With Shopify For Bitcoin Lightning Payments
Bitcoin Holds Trade Opportunity For Bulls, Bears: What You Need To Know
UFC To Pay Fighter Bonuses In This Cryptocurrency
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Fintech