Top News In Fintech And Beyond For March 21, 2022

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi

Wolfpack launching new trade app.

Binance will acquire a Brazil broker.

FOREX.com adds to Canada offer.

Vestly back to teach about cryptos.

How Public grew event attendance.

Upbots added a mobile trading app.

TabTrader adds trading for phones.

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech

GameStop to launch NFT platform. (NYSE: GME)

Amazon adding to fintech initiatives. (NASDAQ: AMZN)

Parallel Finance adds DeFi product.

DailyPay adds $300M credit facility.

AcreTrader adds to Series B round.

Indi boosts Pittsburgy fintech scene.

Cross River secures $600M in deal.

EarnUp closes on a $31M Series C.

Quicken secures best fintech award. (NYSE: RKT)

Polygon adds SIMBA for DLT push.

Oxio raises $40M in Series B round.

Egyptian banks set up fintech fund.

Mallard Finance, Nordigen team up.

Policygenius adds $125M Series E.

Onuu adding $6M in funding round.

Volume joins Yapily to reduce fees.

HexTrust adds $88M in a Series B.

CreditRich secures contract w/Qolo.

Bitcoin 2022 conference schedules. (CRYPTO: BTC)

HonestDoor raises $2.2M in a seed.

Razorpay has buying iZealiant Tech.

4G Capital to up lending post-raise.

Mollie launches payments platform.

Simpay adds leader to grow fintech.

Visa, Mahila team on prepaid cards. (NYSE: V)

Let’sBit crypto bank securing round.

JPM is adding to acquisition streak. (NYSE: JPM)

VizyPay secured award for solution.

🏆 The Fintech Awards Are Upon Us: Benzinga is bringing back its annual Global Fintech Awards event this November.

Participants will be recognized and awarded for creating positive and diverse change in the financial services space. Nominees with the highest amount of votes from a public voting round even have a chance to win a People's Choice Award!

To participate in this recognition of the next wave of disruptive innovation in financial services, please visit bzawards.com to learn more.

For questions, you may contact events@benzinga.com.

👉 Interesting Reads

Making of Hollywood crypto clique.

Russia threatens Bosnia on NATO.

Moral hazard, power, and the LME.

Fear of failure & finding endurance.

Culture is adding interest in money.

Opinion: Bitcoin may reach millions.

Who owns all the planes in Russia.

Analysis: optimal amount of wealth.

🔦 Spotlight: There are dedicated Twitter accounts that have been created to highlight the absurdities that are playing out across economics and politics. The most notable one is called “Clown World,” which has amassed 150,000+ followers in a short period of time.

Source: Pomp