 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

JPMorgan's Latest Secret Fintech Business: All You Need To Know
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2022 1:40pm   Comments
Share:
JPMorgan's Latest Secret Fintech Business: All You Need To Know
  • JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) has quietly hired programmers and created products for new fintech businesses, CNBC reports.
  • The business is known internally as “Project Bloom” because of its goal of helping early-stage private firms grow.
  • Michael Elanjian, head of digital innovation for JPMorgan’s corporate and investment bank, runs Project Bloom.
  • The new JPMorgan business has grown to ~80 employees operating stealthily in more than a half dozen cities globally. 
  • It looks to hire 200 employees for the private markets business by year-end.
  • Project Bloom looks to create a one-stop digital portal for start-ups and venture capital firms, family offices, and other institutional investors.
  • CEO Jamie Dimon aggressively invested in helping his bank battle fintech firms, and executives see an opportunity to create a private-markets winner before start-ups dominate the space.
  • Price Action: JPM shares traded lower by 3.64% at $142.58 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JPM)

Why This Investor Bought JPMorgan Stock Today
If You Invested $100 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
What Is Metanomics? More On The Metaverse Phrase For A Trillion Dollar Opportunity
12 Key Differences Between Web 2.0 and Web 3.0: Virtual Worlds, Play To Earn Games, Digital Tokens, NFTs And More
If You Invested $100 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Coinbase Expects Ethereum Staking Yields To Hit 12% APR After The Merge
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Fintech News Tech Media