2022 Fintech Awards Spotlight: iPipeline CEO, Bill Atlee, Most Impactful FinTech Executive Award Nomination

Benzinga, a media and data provider bridging the gap between retail and institutional investors, will be holding its annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, a day of virtual dealmaking, networking and recognition in the financial technology space, in November.

The event will award Benzinga Listmakers — those top companies and executives who are part of Benzinga’s Global Fintech Index — for their accomplishments innovating and merging the best of finance and technology.

In recognition of those disruptive innovators creating positive and diverse change within the financial services space, Benzinga presents Bill Atlee with the Most Impactful FinTech Executive award nomination.

Context: Atlee Founded iPipeline in 1995, creating the first multi-carrier network where distributors and agents could digitally access insurance quotes, check underwriting status, compare product information, and complete electronic applications through cloud-based software

The company is a pioneer in the InsurTech industry and has helped thousands of uninsured and underinsured individuals secure their financial futures.

In the simplest way possible: iPipeline optimizes and simplifies insurers’ operations.

Offering: iPipeline provides end-to-end digital solutions, allowing Insurers to operate as effectively and efficiently as possible.

Innovation Outlook: IPipeline seeks to make an impact in Insurtech.