2022 Fintech Awards Spotlight: Ziggma, Best Investment Research Tech And Best Portfolio Tracker Award Nominations

Benzinga, a media and data provider bridging the gap between retail and institutional investors, will be holding its annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, a day of virtual dealmaking, networking and recognition in the financial technology space, in November.

The event will award Benzinga Listmakers — those top companies and executives who are part of Benzinga’s Global Fintech Index — for their accomplishments in innovating and merging the best of finance and technology.

In recognition of those disruptive innovators creating positive and diverse change within the financial services space, Benzinga presents Ziggma with the Best Investment Research Tech award nomination.

Context: Founded in 2017, Ziggma is a fintech specializing in portfolio management. Ziggma is a portfolio management platform that has been specifically designed to make investing easy.

Using professional-grade tools and data, the Ziggma Portfolio Manager helps investors stay on top of their portfolios and find the best opportunities based on their long-term goals.

The company is a pioneer in the portfolio management industry and has helped several companies, including Intrinio.

In the simplest way possible: lets people screen for the best investment opportunities across different asset classes with our multi-asset screener.

Offering: Ziggma offers portfolio management solutions for asset managers and stock traders. It features tools for tracking and optimizing investment strategies, building portfolios from scratch, risk assessment and analyzing market trends.

“Ziggma is the first investing platform built on the mission to take the complexity out of the portfolio management process, specifically portfolio monitoring and optimization,” said Ziggma CEO Ulrich Ebensperger.

Innovation Outlook: Ziggma seeks to make an impact in the portfolio management application and investment sector.

“Contrary to most stock research platforms in the market, Ziggma was founded by seasoned professional analysts,” Ebensperger on Ziggma’s efforts to innovate and iterate. “It is, therefore, well-positioned to make institutional-grade portfolio management and stock research features available to the private investor.”