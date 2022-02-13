Top News In Fintech And Beyond For February 14, 2022

Good day! Here are the top things to focus on, today.

Standoff with Russia over Ukraine likely to intensify.

Fed holds emergency closed-door meeting Feb 14.

Key yield curve gauge flashes economic slowdown.

Top Things To Know In Fintech:

InsiderFinance rounding out toolkit.

Raven reveals scanner integration.

Logan Paul files for NFT trademark.

Republic Realm rebranding branch.

Affirm misses on revenue outlooks. (NASDAQ: AFRM)

NatWest is launching Climate Hub. (NYSE: NWG)

OpenSea launching a venture arm.

Plum prepares launch of investing.

Nexi Payments could unload BNPL.

Why Barclays looks to back fintech.

MetaCX intros metaverse business.

Temenos launching offer for banks. (OTC: TMSNY)

Cowen ramps up tech investments.

OCC pushing technology overhaul.

SEC issues reduced risks proposal.

Mizuho leads round for a neobank.

Jamaica to roll out digital currency.

MEMX unveils market data pricing.

Sardine raised $19.5M in Series A.

Devron adds $12M in a new round.

Kyro Digital adds a Series A round.

Spotlight: How do you make wealth-building accessible to every single human being?

The team at Atomic Invest, a fintech that just raised a $25 million Series A and was named Best New Fintech Company by Lendit Fintech, may have the answer.

Benzinga spoke with the firm’s co-founder and CEO David Dindi to learn more.

Source: Benzinga

Interesting Reads:

Carry trades falter at an early stage.

Bill Maher blasts Canada's Trudeau.

Musk warning of skyrocketing debt. (NASDAQ: TSLA)

Clintons tried to link Trump, Russia.

IRS treatments of miners and more.

Tyson walking away from Paul fight.

Position for rising rates environment.

Thought-Provoking Statement: 96% of the value is created after year-10.

Source: NFX