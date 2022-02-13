 Skip to main content

Top News In Fintech And Beyond For February 14, 2022
February 13, 2022
Good day! Here are the top things to focus on, today.

  • Standoff with Russia over Ukraine likely to intensify.
  • Fed holds emergency closed-door meeting Feb 14.
  • Key yield curve gauge flashes economic slowdown.

Top Things To Know In Fintech:

  • InsiderFinance rounding out toolkit.
  • Raven reveals scanner integration.
  • Logan Paul files for NFT trademark.
  • Republic Realm rebranding branch.
  • Affirm misses on revenue outlooks. (NASDAQ: AFRM)
  • NatWest is launching Climate Hub. (NYSE: NWG)
  • OpenSea launching a venture arm.
  • Plum prepares launch of investing.
  • Nexi Payments could unload BNPL.
  • Why Barclays looks to back fintech.
  • MetaCX intros metaverse business.
  • Temenos launching offer for banks. (OTC: TMSNY)
  • Cowen ramps up tech investments.
  • OCC pushing technology overhaul.
  • SEC issues reduced risks proposal.
  • Mizuho leads round for a neobank.
  • Jamaica to roll out digital currency.
  • MEMX unveils market data pricing.
  • Sardine raised $19.5M in Series A.
  • Devron adds $12M in a new round.
  • Kyro Digital adds a Series A round.

Spotlight: How do you make wealth-building accessible to every single human being?
The team at Atomic Invest, a fintech that just raised a $25 million Series A and was named Best New Fintech Company by Lendit Fintech, may have the answer.
Benzinga spoke with the firm’s co-founder and CEO David Dindi to learn more.

Source: Benzinga
Interesting Reads:

  • Carry trades falter at an early stage.
  • Bill Maher blasts Canada's Trudeau.
  • Musk warning of skyrocketing debt. (NASDAQ: TSLA)
  • Clintons tried to link Trump, Russia.
  • IRS treatments of miners and more.
  • Tyson walking away from Paul fight.
  • Position for rising rates environment.

Thought-Provoking Statement: 96% of the value is created after year-10.

Source: NFX

