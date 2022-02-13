Top News In Fintech And Beyond For February 14, 2022
Good day! Here are the top things to focus on, today.
- Standoff with Russia over Ukraine likely to intensify.
- Fed holds emergency closed-door meeting Feb 14.
- Key yield curve gauge flashes economic slowdown.
Top Things To Know In Fintech:
- InsiderFinance rounding out toolkit.
- Raven reveals scanner integration.
- Logan Paul files for NFT trademark.
- Republic Realm rebranding branch.
- Affirm misses on revenue outlooks. (NASDAQ: AFRM)
- NatWest is launching Climate Hub. (NYSE: NWG)
- OpenSea launching a venture arm.
- Plum prepares launch of investing.
- Nexi Payments could unload BNPL.
- Why Barclays looks to back fintech.
- MetaCX intros metaverse business.
- Temenos launching offer for banks. (OTC: TMSNY)
- Cowen ramps up tech investments.
- OCC pushing technology overhaul.
- SEC issues reduced risks proposal.
- Mizuho leads round for a neobank.
- Jamaica to roll out digital currency.
- MEMX unveils market data pricing.
- Sardine raised $19.5M in Series A.
- Devron adds $12M in a new round.
- Kyro Digital adds a Series A round.
Spotlight: How do you make wealth-building accessible to every single human being?
The team at Atomic Invest, a fintech that just raised a $25 million Series A and was named Best New Fintech Company by Lendit Fintech, may have the answer.
Benzinga spoke with the firm’s co-founder and CEO David Dindi to learn more.
Source: Benzinga
Interesting Reads:
- Carry trades falter at an early stage.
- Bill Maher blasts Canada's Trudeau.
- Musk warning of skyrocketing debt. (NASDAQ: TSLA)
- Clintons tried to link Trump, Russia.
- IRS treatments of miners and more.
- Tyson walking away from Paul fight.
- Position for rising rates environment.
Thought-Provoking Statement: 96% of the value is created after year-10.
Source: NFX
