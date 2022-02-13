EXCLUSIVE: How Atomic Invest's API Makes Wealth-Building Accessible To The World

How do you make wealth-building accessible to every single human being?

The team at Atomic Invest, a fintech that just raised a $25 million Series A and was named Best New Fintech Company by Lendit Fintech, may have the answer.

Benzinga spoke with the firm’s co-founder and CEO David Dindi to learn more.

Context: At age six, Dindi, a Kenyan native, left for Austria and later the U.S. to pursue his collegiate education. Whilst at Stanford University, Dindi dwelled on the astronomical odds he was faced with.

“Not many Kenyans have the same opportunities that I have,” he said. “Not even many Americans have the same opportunity to realize their potential in the way that I’ve been fortunate to have.”

Fast-forward, he and a few peers were at one point reflecting on frictions in the global financial services ecosystem.

“Offering investing is complicated by the fact that it is a highly regulated activity,” Dindi said. “It’s also complicated by the fact that, from an operational perspective, it requires a significant build, and it may have responsibilities like taking on the fiduciary obligation and building portfolios.”

These conversations led to the inception of Atomic, which provides fintech, bank, and consumer companies a platform for end-users to fractionally invest.

Offer: Atomic enacts its mission of making wealth-building more accessible in two ways.

The first is enabling service providers to launch an investing solution without having to take on the compliance, regulatory, and operational burden.

The second tenet of Atomic’s mission rests in choice.

“We’re not just offering the ability to buy and sell stocks on a fractional basis,” Dindi said. “We’re offering things like direct indexing, ESG investing, tax-loss harvesting. Things that make investing holistic and inclusive to all investors – those who may not have the confidence to make individual purchases, as well as those who want to self-direct.”

Impact: Atomic is addressing a regime change in investing.

The next generation of investors is looking to invest consciously and with more control.

“Atomic’s investing experience is that which was only available to very affluent people,” Dindi elaborated. “We’re making this experience available to every retail investor.”

The end result, for companies, is the complete bypass of millions of dollars in development costs. Atomic facilitates the regulatory overhead, compliance management, middle- and back-office operations, and trade execution management.

Simply put, companies can go to market and monetize on trading-oriented activities faster.

“Companies can go live either by building on top of our APIs, … or leveraging our customizable turnkey experiences to be able to go live very quickly, and also benefit from all the research and user testing we’ve done to make sure that the experience is engaging and approachable.”

Pitch: “When a company is partnering with us, they’re tapping into scale benefits that would allow them to do things that they wouldn’t be able to do on an individual basis,” Dindi said. What he means is that investing is a business that requires a significant amount of scale to become profitable, not only in self-directed trading, but also in holistic financial planning and wealth management.

With markets becoming more global, the same desire to invest in the U.S. can be found abroad, in emerging countries.

To uplift and provide these global investors direct and managed access to stocks and fixed income products listed in the U.S. and abroad, aspiring investment service providers can look to Atomic for tailored solutions.

