Top News In Fintech And Beyond For February 10, 2022
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 09, 2022 11:21pm   Comments
Fintech Header

Good day! Here are the top things to focus on, today.

  • Open App Markets Act remakes mobile computing.
  • McDonald’s, Panera filed trademarks for metaverse. (NYSE: MCD)
  • The top fintechs most likely to get acquired in 2022.
  • Stock-trading ban for Congress is getting pushback.

Top Things To Know In Fintech:

  • Buy/sell stock on Voyager w/crypto. (OTC: VYGVF)
  • Alchemy closes on a $200M round.
  • Built Technologies boasting growth.
  • Pagaya partners w/Ally on access.
  • AMLRS has updated QuantaVerse.
  • Danske taps SunTec SaaS offering.
  • CME expands cryptocurrency suite. (NASDAQ: CME)
  • BlackRock to add crypto trade offer. (NYSE: BLK)
  • Tiger Global led $12M fintech raise.
  • Transtura has bought WazoMoney.
  • Pico intros real-time trade analytics.
  • Nav, Enova SMB add a partnership.
  • Cboe completes new tech migration. (BATS: CBOE)
  • Fnality finished TestNet transaction.
  • Messenger’s payment tools coming. (NASDAQ: FB)
  • Tennessee eyeing crypto investing.
  • Highline launches w/$4.5M funding.
  • Tillful, Highnote, Mastercard team.
  • OpenNode added $20M in funding.
  • Grey has secured backing from YC.
  • El Salvador to issue first BTC bond.
  • TMX eyes a crypto futures offering.
  • i2c, Wirex team on prepaid cryptos.
  • Marqeta taps Visa leaders as CFO. (NASDAQ: MQ)

Spotlight: Here's a tactical framework for improving your retention…
The retention framework I use involves five steps:

  1. Inspired Consumption
  2. Unstructured Note-Taking
  3. Consolidation
  4. Analogize
  5. Idea Exercise

The structure is sequential, but its practice is often dynamic & iterative.

Source: Sahil Bloom
Interesting Reads:

  • The modern-day Bonnie and Clyde.
  • Bob Saget died via a head trauma.
  • The new ‘Jackass’ movie at the top.
  • Snoop bought Death Row Records.

Thought-Provoking Statement: The current inflation is mainly a result of lagged consequences of the pandemic trends, but as these trends are about to reverse, we may experience the disinflationary part of the pandemic soon.
Source: Andreas Steno Larsen

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

