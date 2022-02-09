Top News In Fintech And Beyond For February 10, 2022

Good day! Here are the top things to focus on, today.

Open App Markets Act remakes mobile computing.

McDonald’s, Panera filed trademarks for metaverse. (NYSE: MCD)

The top fintechs most likely to get acquired in 2022.

Stock-trading ban for Congress is getting pushback.

Top Things To Know In Fintech:

Buy/sell stock on Voyager w/crypto. (OTC: VYGVF)

Alchemy closes on a $200M round.

Built Technologies boasting growth.

Pagaya partners w/Ally on access.

AMLRS has updated QuantaVerse.

Danske taps SunTec SaaS offering.

CME expands cryptocurrency suite. (NASDAQ: CME)

BlackRock to add crypto trade offer. (NYSE: BLK)

Tiger Global led $12M fintech raise.

Transtura has bought WazoMoney.

Pico intros real-time trade analytics.

Nav, Enova SMB add a partnership.

Cboe completes new tech migration. (BATS: CBOE)

Fnality finished TestNet transaction.

Messenger’s payment tools coming. (NASDAQ: FB)

Tennessee eyeing crypto investing.

Highline launches w/$4.5M funding.

Tillful, Highnote, Mastercard team.

OpenNode added $20M in funding.

Grey has secured backing from YC.

El Salvador to issue first BTC bond.

TMX eyes a crypto futures offering.

i2c, Wirex team on prepaid cryptos.

Marqeta taps Visa leaders as CFO. (NASDAQ: MQ)

Spotlight: Here's a tactical framework for improving your retention…

The retention framework I use involves five steps:

Inspired Consumption Unstructured Note-Taking Consolidation Analogize Idea Exercise

The structure is sequential, but its practice is often dynamic & iterative.

Source: Sahil Bloom

Interesting Reads:

The modern-day Bonnie and Clyde.

Bob Saget died via a head trauma.

The new ‘Jackass’ movie at the top.

Snoop bought Death Row Records.

Thought-Provoking Statement: The current inflation is mainly a result of lagged consequences of the pandemic trends, but as these trends are about to reverse, we may experience the disinflationary part of the pandemic soon.

Source: Andreas Steno Larsen