Top News In Fintech And Beyond For February 10, 2022
Good day! Here are the top things to focus on, today.
- Open App Markets Act remakes mobile computing.
- McDonald’s, Panera filed trademarks for metaverse. (NYSE: MCD)
- The top fintechs most likely to get acquired in 2022.
- Stock-trading ban for Congress is getting pushback.
Top Things To Know In Fintech:
- Buy/sell stock on Voyager w/crypto. (OTC: VYGVF)
- Alchemy closes on a $200M round.
- Built Technologies boasting growth.
- Pagaya partners w/Ally on access.
- AMLRS has updated QuantaVerse.
- Danske taps SunTec SaaS offering.
- CME expands cryptocurrency suite. (NASDAQ: CME)
- BlackRock to add crypto trade offer. (NYSE: BLK)
- Tiger Global led $12M fintech raise.
- Transtura has bought WazoMoney.
- Pico intros real-time trade analytics.
- Nav, Enova SMB add a partnership.
- Cboe completes new tech migration. (BATS: CBOE)
- Fnality finished TestNet transaction.
- Messenger’s payment tools coming. (NASDAQ: FB)
- Tennessee eyeing crypto investing.
- Highline launches w/$4.5M funding.
- Tillful, Highnote, Mastercard team.
- OpenNode added $20M in funding.
- Grey has secured backing from YC.
- El Salvador to issue first BTC bond.
- TMX eyes a crypto futures offering.
- i2c, Wirex team on prepaid cryptos.
- Marqeta taps Visa leaders as CFO. (NASDAQ: MQ)
Spotlight: Here's a tactical framework for improving your retention…
The retention framework I use involves five steps:
- Inspired Consumption
- Unstructured Note-Taking
- Consolidation
- Analogize
- Idea Exercise
The structure is sequential, but its practice is often dynamic & iterative.
Source: Sahil Bloom
Interesting Reads:
- The modern-day Bonnie and Clyde.
- Bob Saget died via a head trauma.
- The new ‘Jackass’ movie at the top.
- Snoop bought Death Row Records.
Thought-Provoking Statement: The current inflation is mainly a result of lagged consequences of the pandemic trends, but as these trends are about to reverse, we may experience the disinflationary part of the pandemic soon.
Source: Andreas Steno Larsen
