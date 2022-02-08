Top News In Fintech And Beyond For February 9, 2022

Good day! Here are the top things to focus on, today.

US government takes $4.5B in BTC tied to hack.

Key trade link in gridlock amid Canada protests.

The House looks to avoid government shutdown.

Signs Putin wanting to defuse the Ukraine crisis.

Tesla has acknowledged Tesla’s EV leadership.

Top Things To Know In Fintech:

Betterment looks to crypto offering.

Mastercard, Kashat sign 5-yr deal. (NYSE: MA)

Global Rewards taps Galileo tech.

HSBC is integrating w/ Bloomberg. (NYSE: HSBC)

Transcend integrates ESG criteria.

Everi is acquiring ecash Holdings.

Clikalia secured $85M for ibuying.

QisstPay entering the US market.

YieldStreet added newer offerings.

Confluence eyes continued growth.

Shopoff teamed with AIX platform.

tZERO ATS trades Curzio security. (OTC: TZROP)

Crypto.com, FIS have teamed up. (NYSE: FIS)

Trulioo bought no-code HelloFlow.

Acquis to power Investre’s offering.

GoCardless joins the unicorn club.

Daffy secured a new $17.1M boost.

Infina investing app secures $6M.

Wired expands services to the US.

Grey adds Y Combinator backing.

Lev intros a CRE lending platform.

AmEx launches all-digital checking. (NYSE: AXP)

FIS has announced new president.

Accern, LPA announce partnership.

UnionPay drives global expansion.

Streetbeat raises $10M for trading.

Apple eyeing launch of Tap to Pay. (NASDAQ: AAPL)

Refinitiv intros an AI assistant offer.

Spotlight: Just let it fly.

That’s the advice Fangage CEO Josh Bryant suggests for young founders struggling with their proof of concept.

“Does it work and will people care about it? If you can answer those questions, you’ll know if it’s a ride worth taking or if you need to get off at the next stop and figure something else out.”

Source: Benzinga

Interesting Reads:

A 13-step Twitter growth playbook.

Logan Paul has sued Mayweather.

Analysis: Web3 turned to Venture3.

Thought-Provoking Statement: Fiscal policy is turning more restrictive, the Q4 inventory boost is now behind us, and the financial conditions impulse will go from sharply positive in 2021 to (at least) modestly negative in 2022. For these reasons, our 2022 GDP forecast of 2¼% on a Q4/Q4 basis is 0.8pp below the latest Bloomberg consensus and 1.8pp below the FOMC’s last published forecast (as of the December meeting).

Source: Goldman Sachs