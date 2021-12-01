 Skip to main content

Fintech Focus For December 2, 2021
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 01, 2021 9:05pm   Comments
One Big Thing In Fintech: The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is enhancing its enforcement scrutiny of banks that are “heavily dependent” on overdraft and non-sufficient funds (NSF) fees after research by the government watchdog found banks pulled in an estimated $15.47 billion in 2019 via these penalties.

Source: FinLedger

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Watch Out For This: Gary Gensler, chair of the US Securities and Exchange Commission, said innovations around crypto and decentralized finance will not persist outside the public policy framework.

Source: Markets Media

Interesting Reads:

  • Trading meme stock volatility.
  • Markets plotting move to T+1.
  • Fintech stocks look attractive.
  • Fed may speed stimulus cuts.
  • SMB lending is behind trends.

Market Moving Headline: Hedge funds, which use borrowed money to amplify returns, have gone risk-off in a major way just as the S&P 500 endured its biggest two-day rout since October 2020. Net leverage, a measure of industry risk appetite that takes into account long versus short positions, fell to a one-year low this week, according to data compiled by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s prime brokerage.

Source: Bloomberg

