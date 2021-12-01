Fintech Focus For December 2, 2021

One Big Thing In Fintech: The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is enhancing its enforcement scrutiny of banks that are “heavily dependent” on overdraft and non-sufficient funds (NSF) fees after research by the government watchdog found banks pulled in an estimated $15.47 billion in 2019 via these penalties.

Source: FinLedger

Other Key Fintech Developments:

BNPL Simpl adds $40M raise.

iOL Pay expanding payments.

Republic is acquiring Seedrs.

Unpacking IBAN in a new era.

MS, Greenlight partnering up. (NYSE: MS)

QuantaVerse enhances offer.

IDEX alleviates DeFi failures.

Square has changed its name. (NYSE: SQ)

Blue Ocean launches system.

FTX added ETH NFT support.

1inch adds $175M in funding.

CLASSIQ, NTT collaborating.

Bankjoy launching a platform.

CEX.IO adds new executives.

QI, Symphony partnering up.

Nasdaq is migrating to cloud. (NASDAQ: NDAQ)

Bitfinex added multi-screens.

Nadex, Small Exchange sold.

AWS and Goldman partnering. (NASDAQ: AMZN) (NYSE: GS)

Enjin added new partnerships.

Fintel and Capital IQ team up.

Congress to host crypto execs.

Ubiquity to expand to LATAM.

iVest+, TRADEway partner up.

Structure adds $20M for DeFi.

Moonwalk unveils NFT wallet.

HSBC targets younger clients. (NYSE: HSBC)

CertiK adding an $80M round.

Voyager interviewed Ava Labs. (OTC: VYGVF)

Obsidian, Steadily partner up.

TIFIN is buying Qualis Capital.

Octamile comes out of stealth.

Watch Out For This: Gary Gensler, chair of the US Securities and Exchange Commission, said innovations around crypto and decentralized finance will not persist outside the public policy framework.

Source: Markets Media

Interesting Reads:

Trading meme stock volatility.

Markets plotting move to T+1.

Fintech stocks look attractive.

Fed may speed stimulus cuts.

SMB lending is behind trends.

Market Moving Headline: Hedge funds, which use borrowed money to amplify returns, have gone risk-off in a major way just as the S&P 500 endured its biggest two-day rout since October 2020. Net leverage, a measure of industry risk appetite that takes into account long versus short positions, fell to a one-year low this week, according to data compiled by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s prime brokerage.

Source: Bloomberg