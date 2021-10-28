Fintech Focus For October 29, 2021
Quote To Start The Day: “There is only one boss. The customer. And he can fire everybody in the company from the chairman on down, simply by spending his money somewhere else.”
Source: Sam Walton
One Big Thing In Fintech: Voyager Digital (OTC: VYGVF), one of the fastest-growing, publicly-traded cryptocurrency platforms in the United States, today announced a $75 million investment from Alameda Research ("Alameda").
Source: Voyager
Other Key Fintech Developments:
- Matt Damon in crypto campaign.
- Flutterwave adds passageways.
- AmEx added to digital checking. (NYSE: AXP)
- Clio has unveiled payments tech.
- Confluence added new solution.
- Visa invested in Deserve fintech. (NYSE: V)
- LiquidityBook launches product.
- Mesh intros SaaS for payments.
- CoinList added $100M funding.
- BBVA, 500 Global created tech. (NYSE: BBVA)
- CAPEX.com introduces QuantX.
- Cion no longer in stealth mode.
- Klarna, Stripe are partnering up.
- Ondato secured seed fundings.
- Quicknode adds $35M Series A.
- Circle looks to more compliance.
- MOEX added stocks, fast data.
- Companies competing on BNPL.
- Washington National, FIS team.
- SkyBridge offers Kraken equity.
- Anchorage surpasses $2B value.
- Umbrella launches on Polygon.
- Wells Fargo hones digital offer. (NYSE: WFC)
Watch Out For This: An exchange-traded fund (ETF) that shorts the price of Bitcoin futures contracts might soon be available on Wall Street.
Source: Decrypt
Interesting Reads:
- Stripe targeting carbon removal.
- TikTok tests tipping functionality.
- India fortifies borders with China.
- AI spyware taking over schools.
- Facebook changes name, ticker.
Market Moving Headline: Amazon Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares dropped more than 4% in extended trading on Thursday after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for the third quarter and delivered disappointing guidance for the critical holiday period.
Source: CNBC
