Fintech Focus For October 29, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: “There is only one boss. The customer. And he can fire everybody in the company from the chairman on down, simply by spending his money somewhere else.”

Source: Sam Walton

One Big Thing In Fintech: Voyager Digital (OTC: VYGVF), one of the fastest-growing, publicly-traded cryptocurrency platforms in the United States, today announced a $75 million investment from Alameda Research ("Alameda").

Source: Voyager

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Matt Damon in crypto campaign.

Flutterwave adds passageways.

AmEx added to digital checking. (NYSE: AXP)

Clio has unveiled payments tech.

Confluence added new solution.

Visa invested in Deserve fintech. (NYSE: V)

LiquidityBook launches product.

Mesh intros SaaS for payments.

CoinList added $100M funding.

BBVA, 500 Global created tech. (NYSE: BBVA)

CAPEX.com introduces QuantX.

Cion no longer in stealth mode.

Klarna, Stripe are partnering up.

Ondato secured seed fundings.

Quicknode adds $35M Series A.

Circle looks to more compliance.

MOEX added stocks, fast data.

Companies competing on BNPL.

Washington National, FIS team.

SkyBridge offers Kraken equity.

Anchorage surpasses $2B value.

Umbrella launches on Polygon.

Wells Fargo hones digital offer. (NYSE: WFC)

Watch Out For This: An exchange-traded fund (ETF) that shorts the price of Bitcoin futures contracts might soon be available on Wall Street.

Source: Decrypt

Interesting Reads:

Stripe targeting carbon removal.

TikTok tests tipping functionality.

India fortifies borders with China.

AI spyware taking over schools.

Facebook changes name, ticker.

Market Moving Headline: Amazon Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares dropped more than 4% in extended trading on Thursday after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for the third quarter and delivered disappointing guidance for the critical holiday period.

Source: CNBC