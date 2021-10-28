 Skip to main content

Fintech Focus For October 29, 2021
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 28, 2021 5:25pm   Comments
Quote To Start The Day: “There is only one boss. The customer. And he can fire everybody in the company from the chairman on down, simply by spending his money somewhere else.”

Source: Sam Walton

One Big Thing In Fintech: Voyager Digital (OTC: VYGVF), one of the fastest-growing, publicly-traded cryptocurrency platforms in the United States, today announced a $75 million investment from Alameda Research ("Alameda").

Source: Voyager

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Watch Out For This: An exchange-traded fund (ETF) that shorts the price of Bitcoin futures contracts might soon be available on Wall Street.

Source: Decrypt

Interesting Reads:

Market Moving Headline: Amazon Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares dropped more than 4% in extended trading on Thursday after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for the third quarter and delivered disappointing guidance for the critical holiday period.

Source: CNBC

