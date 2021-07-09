Fintech Focus Roundup For July 10, 2021

Fintech Spotlight: State Street Builds Out Data, Digital Experiences

State Street Corp, a fintech serving some of the most sophisticated market participants, has announced a partnership with Canoe Intelligence to roll out cloud-based, machine learning technology that transforms private markets processing and document management.

In light of the development, Benzinga spoke with Dax Johnson, managing director at State Street.

Turkish Broker Takes Shot At Financial Titans: 'In The Long Run, Product Always Wins'

It's really tough to start a brokerage in Turkey. That's according Egem Eraslan, a founder at Midas, Turkey’s first neobroker that provides zero-commission access to local and U.S.-listed stocks.

Why It Matters: Turkish regulations make it so that account openings must be done on paper via wet signatures. “Every time they sign up, through the app, we send a motor courier with a signed agreement by ourselves,” the founder said.

tastytrade, IG Group Close On $1B Partnership

As part of a vision to engage over more investors with free, interactive content, tastytrade and IG Group will innovate and scale global access to their products, while further democratizing markets. The transaction is made up of $300 million in cash and the issuance of 61,000,000 ordinary shares in IG Group to tastytrade shareholders.

NYCE Breaks Crowdfunding Record, Announces Blockchain IPO With tZero

NYCE formally announced a record-breaking $1.31-million raise, as well as the signing of a deal to go public with blockchain-powered alternative trading system tZero Group Inc, a subsidiary of Medici Ventures, the venture capital arm of Overstock.com Inc.

OurBanc Taps MX For Mobile Banking And Financial Health Insights

MX, a platform for building modern financial solutions, announced that OurBanc, a fintech dismantling systemic barriers within the banking industry, is live on its platform.

Ethereum Could Replace Bitcoin As The Dominant Store Of Value, Says Goldman Sachs

Wall Street banking giant Goldman Sachs Group Inc sees potential in Ethereum becoming a better-suited store of value than market-leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin.

"[Ether] currently looks like the cryptocurrency with the highest real use potential as Ethereum, the platform on which it is the native digital currency, is the most popular development platform for smart contract applications," said the Goldman Sachs analysts in a note.

Alphabet Makes 'Full-Scale Entry' Into Japanese Fintech

Google is buying Japanese smartphone payment company Pring for $181.9 million. It also noted Google is planning to offer payment, transfer and other fintech services in Japan starting in 2022. Pring reportedly has “hundreds of thousands” of customers.

Bitcoin 2021: Miami's Crypto Movement, The Rise Of Digital Assets

Thousands of cryptocurrency traders headed to Miami earlier last month to attend Bitcoin 2021, the largest Bitcoin conference in the world, and the first large in-person event reported on by major news outlets.

From the crypto-curious to well-versed, happenings in and out of the event offered an engaging weekend for the sector.

Bitcoin 2021: Institutional Interests, And Where The Law Comes In

Miami is a center of Bitcoin, TradeStation's James Putra said earlier this month at the Bitcoin 2021 conference in the Magic City.

A paradigm shift is occurring, Drew Hinkes, an author, lawyer and New York University professor, said in a conversation with Putra at the event.

Persistence And Resourcefulness Breed Success: An Explainer Featuring Author TJ Newman

Keep at it long enough and you’ll get it done.

That’s the key takeaway from one recent TMZ video featuring Tori Jan (T.J.) Newman, an ex-flight attendant turned author, and her personal battles in publishing “Falling,” a novel about a mid-air thriller.