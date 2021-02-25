3 Tips For Helping Customers With A Great Website

There are compelling reasons why companies should provide a great customer experience. Businesses that do are rewarded with higher profits, brand loyalty, repeat purchases and word-of-mouth marketing that attracts more customers.

There’s much data that show enterprises succeed when helping clients and customers meet their needs. According to American Express, 70% of consumers say they have already made a choice to support a company that delivers great customer service. Americans will also pay 17% more to do business with firms with great reputations when it comes to customer service.

We focus on how businesses can build a website and digital platforms that significantly help prospects, visitors, social followers and existing customers.

Post Useful Info and Curated Content

Most consumers first interact with a business through online research, referral or word-of-mouth marketing from family or friends. The initial touchpoint is usually a website or social platforms like Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) or Facebook (NASDAQ: FB).

One strategy for regularly publishing useful information is to post curated articles. For example, Riverside, California-based Autonomous.ai invites its 70,000+ subscribers to earn cash by guest writing for its blog.

The supplier of ergonomic furniture strives to publish relevant topics on do-it-yourself (DIY) furniture, setting up a work-from-home (WFH) office, and recommendations on pain-free chairs and desks. Its founder says an organization’s mission should seek to better serve people than what exists in the marketplace.

“Autonomous.ai has a customer-driven vision that gives employees and professionals better tools and smarter ways to design productive and healthy work spaces,” says founder Mr. Duy Huynh. “We also emphasize customer care that enables customers to easily assemble ergonomic furniture, track orders, and replace or reorder products.”

Encourage the Customer Feedback Loop

Microsoft founder Bill Gates said, “Your most unhappy customers are your greatest source of learning.”

It’s essential for any business to understand customers: They’re the ones who pay an enterprise’s bills, employee salaries and investor returns.

Yet, it’s amazing that too many companies have broken feedback loops that cause supervisors to miss crucial feedback. Over time, customers may grow dissatisfied with product quality, customer service, delivery times or cost. For example, 23% of consumers seek out a face to face interaction for complicated customer service issues like troubleshooting, according to American Express. Thus, it’s not appropriate to address complex issues over social media.

Companies should encourage feedback loops on their website, mobile and social platforms, and other customer touchpoints.

Don’t Be Pushy

Marketing departments often post pushy sales messages. These can dominate announcements, tweets, press releases and blogs since managers are incentivized to achieve sales quotas. Most corporate marketers allocate budgets toward sales-facing copy.

However, promotional content isn’t appropriate 100% of the time, and it definitely shouldn’t dominate social platforms 24/7. An ecosystem is typically diverse, and audiences don’t just consist of existing customers.

Information should be balanced to satisfy different constituents, such as prospects who aren’t currently ready to buy a good or service, social followers who are simply interested in your industry, and students who have no purchasing power but who are aware of your company because of family members.

An organization can publish informative pieces that are educational and/or useful in making a purchase decision. These include blogs that help prospects find alternative solutions in the marketplace (if your products can’t fix their problem); help them repair current tools or equipment; or get better shipping and aftermarket services.

This approach can grow an ecosystem to include more constituencies and possibly increase word-of-mouth marketing. There are more channels than ever. And sales are extremely important. However, companies should publish a diverse array of messages and topics suited for each platform and which help different stakeholders.