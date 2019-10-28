GP Bullhound Fund IV Invests In RavenPack's Asian Expansion

RavenPack, an analytics provider for hedge funds and banks, announced the closing Monday of a $10-million investment led by advisory and investment firm GP Bullhound.

The RavenPack analytics solution derives insights and sentiment from alternative data, helping institutions improve returns and reduce risk.

“Following our success in North America and Europe, we are experiencing significant growth in demand from Asia for our unique analytical services,” Armando Gonzalez, CEO and co-founder of RavenPack, said in a statement.

“Global finance has reached a critical inflection point as asset owners and money managers embrace tools like machine learning and big data analysis to navigate complex and turbulent markets.”

The development comes after RavenPack matured into a leading natural language processing and machine learning company. The firm said it plans on using the money to expand into Asia and grow beyond financial services.

“Since we first invested in RavenPack over two years ago, the company has passed a number of significant milestones,” said Jonathan Sibilia, partner at Draper Esprit.

“Given their success in the U.K. and U.S. markets, now is the right time for the company to move into Asia and scale its product offering to enable the next stage of growth. We are excited for the next phase of the company’s development and welcome GP Bullhound to the team.”

