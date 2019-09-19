Payscape: A Payments Solution For Small-, Medium-Sized Merchants

Benzinga is highlighting nominees for the fifth annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards ahead of the event Nov. 19 in New York City.

One nominee is Payscape, a payments fintech making it simpler for business owners to address payments and cash flow needs.

Background

Based in Atlanta, Payscape is a fintech leader in business payments solutions.

The firm’s mission is to offer financial products and services that satisfy cash flow needs for businesses.

The company said it has embraced a work-hard, play-hard culture, encouraging innovation, work ethic and leadership within the business and community.

Recent Developments

Apart from its community involvement efforts and nominations for leadership within the space, Payscape has made waves with its recent platform innovations and partnerships.

In May 2019, NXGEN International — a global merchant service provider — and Payscape announced a merger that would provide the companies the opportunity to combine global resources and expertise to deliver a suite of best-in-class financial capabilities, including SaaS products, e-commerce point-of-sale systems and payments tech.

“Combining Payscape’s integrated solutions with NXGEN’s sales channels and enabling software developers, resellers and integrators to deploy their solutions in 75 countries, makes the resulting company an unique player in the fintech world,” Giuseppe Caltabiano, president of the international business, said in a statement.

“We are the leader in the space, able to provide both Card-Present and Card-Not-Present solutions on a large geographical footprint.”

Growth Prospects

Payscape aims to further innovate into the space, offering white-labeled payments facilitation, among other developments.

“Our team at Payscape Registration is absolutely thrilled to be a finalist for Best Payments App at the 2019 Benzinga Global Fintech Awards," Payscape CEO Adam Bloomston said of the upcoming Global Fintech Awards.

"In addition to launching Payscape Registration earlier this year, we have diligently and continuously made improvements and feature updates to our software based on our clients’ valuable feedback."

The company's goal is to become the clear leader among online registration software providers, he said.

"We are well on our way to this achievement!”

