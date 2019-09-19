TiENPAY Spearheads Work On Next-Gen Mobile Wallets

Benzinga is highlighting nominees for the fifth annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards ahead of the event Nov. 19 in New York City.

One nominee is TiENPAY, a mobile wallet platform developer.

Background

Based in Hong Kong, TiENPAY is a fintech company specializing in mobile payment solutions. The firm's brandable platform allows telecom operators, employers and financial providers to deliver mobile financial services with simplicity.

Among the company's core solutions is an end-to-end integration for payments, transfers, remittances and Visa/MasterCard prepaid programs on mobile devices.

Recent Developments

TiENPAY is a longtime player with global knowledge in the delivery of payments through SMS.

The firm spearheaded work on early iterations of mobile wallets.

“We are very excited that we’ve partnered with a local Hong Kong telecommunication carrier in order to offer our subscribers a mobile wallet solution,” said William Tien, managing director for Alpha Lujo (HK) Limited.

Now, TiENPAY aims to leverage blockchain in delivering the next generation of hybrid mobile wallet technology.

In August, the firm was involved in an acquisition and expansion.

TiENCHAT, a secure, instant translation, social media network built on TiENPAY’s blockchain tech, is to be established in Australia via KTL Technologies, which signed a MOU to acquire TiENCHAT.

The TiENCHAT platform facilitates token transfer, trading and secure data storage. Unique AI capabilites are also offered, helping users act on token and stock price predictions.

Photo courtesy of TiENPAY.