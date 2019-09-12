5 Top Stock Trading Apps

Proper fundamentals are key to good trading, and part of that strategy involves having a good brokerage to execute your trades.

Here's a look at five top trading platforms and apps that traders can use to make the best possible investment decisions.

Robinhood

Robinhood has taken the investment world by storm, partly due to its commission-free trading platform but also due to its easy-to-use investment interface.

Robinhood is a favorite among millennial traders for its ease of use and is also a good platform for beginners.

E*Trade Mobile

Although trades cost $6.95, E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ: ETFC) is a full-service brokerage with two great trading apps, E*Trade Mobile and Power E*Trade. The company is a favorite among options traders.

Fidelity Mobile

Fidelity is known for its user-friendly and excellent customer service. Fidelity is a full-service brokerage that works for the beginner up to the seasoned trader and also gets high praise for trade execution.

TD Ameritrade Mobile, Mobile Trader

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: AMTD) is often at the top of many mobile trading app lists. It may be a more expensive option, but it comes with a full suite of options.

TD's Mobile Trader app is the mobile analogy to the highly acclaimed Thinkorswim desktop platform, and the company is also known for its excellent customer service.

IBKR Mobile

Interactive Brokers' mobile app is not the best suited for the casual investor, as its core clientele is professional traders and institutions. The company is known for its low fees and is a favorite for international trading.

Photo by Thomas Hundt via Wikimedia.