T-REX, a fintech company that facilitates growth in complex sources of wealth, on Wednesday announced a new funding round led by Citi, Westley Group, Viola Fintech, innogy and Macquarie Capital. The funding is expected to accelerate expansion of T-REX’s data management and analytics platform for institutions, banks, and alternative markets.

“T-REX deepens understanding of valuation and risk across complex investments, benefitting our clients, industry sectors, and financial markets at large,” said T-REX CEO Benjamin Cohen. “We are delighted to be backed by the most influential players in structured and project finance, Citi and Macquarie Capital respectively, and are now positioned to drive capital markets innovation globally.”

Citi is backing T-REX as part of its Citi Markets FinTech Investments initiative.

“T-REX is a unique fixed income capital markets solution that tracks the complete lifecycle of illiquid and alternative assets,” said Matt Zhang, head of Spread Products Investment Technologies at Citi.

The funding is part of T-REX’s larger mission to increase transparency across alternative assets and addressing demand for lending and investment solutions.