Video: A Fintech Town Hall Discussion On Disruption Vs. Collaboration
The fine line between disruption and collaboration in fintech was explored at the Benzinga Fintech Summit by executives from International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM)’s Watson division, Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ: TREE), MyVest and Riskalyze.
MyVest CEO Anton Honkiman said: “There must be autonomy between a brand a culture in order to maintain innovation.”
Riskalyze CEO Aaron Klein said: “A company’s success is due to consistency.”
Data — including data generated using artificial intelligence — can help determine whether a change is positive enough to take action on, Tom Eck, IBM Watson’s chief technology officer, said to the audience at the one-day summit.
Eck spoke about the concept of “dark data” that would not be accessible without technology.
Watch the full panel discussion below.
Photo: Gabe Dalporto, executive adviser and board member at Lendingtree, left, with MyVest CEO Anton Honikman, Riskalyze CEO Aaron Klein and IBM Watson CTO Tom Eck during the "Fintech Town Hall: Disruption Vs. Collaboration" panel at the Benzinga Fintech Summit.
