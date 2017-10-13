By Claire Bendig

The fine line between disruption and collaboration in fintech was explored at the Benzinga Fintech Summit by executives from International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM)’s Watson division, Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ: TREE), MyVest and Riskalyze.

MyVest CEO Anton Honkiman said: “There must be autonomy between a brand a culture in order to maintain innovation.”

Riskalyze CEO Aaron Klein said: “A company’s success is due to consistency.”

Data — including data generated using artificial intelligence — can help determine whether a change is positive enough to take action on, Tom Eck, IBM Watson’s chief technology officer, said to the audience at the one-day summit.

Eck spoke about the concept of “dark data” that would not be accessible without technology.

Watch the full panel discussion below.

Photo: Gabe Dalporto, executive adviser and board member at Lendingtree, left, with MyVest CEO Anton Honikman, Riskalyze CEO Aaron Klein and IBM Watson CTO Tom Eck during the "Fintech Town Hall: Disruption Vs. Collaboration" panel at the Benzinga Fintech Summit.

