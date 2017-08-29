Vetr Crowd Upgrades Expedia

The Vetr community has upgraded its rating for Expedia Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) to 3 stars from last week's rating of 2.5 stars in the aftermath of the company's CEO departing to helm the ship at Uber.

The Vetr crowd has given Expedia a Hold rating and a price target of $141.50. Analysts are slightly more bullish with a $142.75 price target.

See how crowdsourced ratings can help predict the market?

The stock was trading at $143.99 at the close Tuesday.

