Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vetr Crowd Upgrades Expedia

Vetr Crowd Upgrades Expedia After CEO Departure
Spencer White , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 29, 2017 5:11pm   Comments
Share:

The Vetr community has upgraded its rating for Expedia Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) to 3 stars from last week's rating of 2.5 stars in the aftermath of the company's CEO departing to helm the ship at Uber.

The Vetr crowd has given Expedia a Hold rating and a price target of $141.50. Analysts are slightly more bullish with a $142.75 price target.

See how crowdsourced ratings can help predict the market?

The stock was trading at $143.99 at the close Tuesday.

For Vetr's full analysis of the company click here.

Posted-In: VetrUpgrades Price Target Crowdsourcing Analyst Ratings General

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EXPE)

10 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Monday
Expedia Lower After CEO Resigns
What's Ahead For Expedia As CEO Exits For Uber CEO Post
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Higher; Gilead Sciences To Buy Kite Pharma
The Market In 5 Minutes
Uber's New CEO Pick Is Out Of Left Field
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...

Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From August 29