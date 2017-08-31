The Vetr Crowd Downgrades Goldman Sachs

The Vetr community has downgraded Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) from 2 stars to 1.5 stars.

The crowd is significantly more bearish on the name than Wall Street analysts, with a crowdsourced price target of $196.70 compared to consensus estimate of $232.64. The crowd rates Goldman as a strong sell.

Goldman shareholders didn't seem to care, however, as the stock was up slightly for the day Thursday, closing at $223.74.

Latest Ratings for GS Date Firm Action From To Aug 2017 HSBC Downgrades Buy Hold Aug 2017 Wells Fargo Reinstates Outperform Jul 2017 UBS Downgrades Buy Neutral View More Analyst Ratings for GS

