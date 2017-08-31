The Vetr Crowd Downgrades Goldman Sachs
The Vetr community has downgraded Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) from 2 stars to 1.5 stars.
The crowd is significantly more bearish on the name than Wall Street analysts, with a crowdsourced price target of $196.70 compared to consensus estimate of $232.64. The crowd rates Goldman as a strong sell.
Goldman shareholders didn't seem to care, however, as the stock was up slightly for the day Thursday, closing at $223.74.
Latest Ratings for GS
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Aug 2017
|HSBC
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Hold
|Aug 2017
|Wells Fargo
|Reinstates
|Outperform
|Jul 2017
|UBS
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Neutral
