The Vetr Crowd Downgrades Goldman Sachs

Spencer White , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 31, 2017 4:48pm
The Vetr community has downgraded $GS to 1.5-Stars (Vetr)

The Vetr community has downgraded Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) from 2 stars to 1.5 stars.

The crowd is significantly more bearish on the name than Wall Street analysts, with a crowdsourced price target of $196.70 compared to consensus estimate of $232.64. The crowd rates Goldman as a strong sell.

See how crowdsourced ratings can help predict the market?

Goldman shareholders didn't seem to care, however, as the stock was up slightly for the day Thursday, closing at $223.74.

