Mr. Wonderful Heads To San Francisco For Benzinga Fintech Summit

"Shark Tank" star, multi-millionaire investor, and chairman of O'Shares Investments Kevin O'Leary will lead a panel of "Shark Tank" companies at the first-ever Benzinga Fintech Summit, which will be held Sept. 28 at Broadway Studios in San Francisco California.

O'Leary and entrepreneurs leading the companies he's invested in will discuss what it takes to build and grow companies to scale.

Tickets to the Benzinga Fintech Summit went on sale this week. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with founders, C-Suite executives, directors of the newest and hottest fintech companies, brokerages, banks, quants, hedge funds, VCs and more. Attendees will experience live demos from fast-growing tech startups, incredible networking opportunities, panels and acclaimed keynote speakers.

The event will focus on the changing face of the financial services industry and the future of how people interact with their money, the future of the lending industry, the impact of AI technology on financial services white-collar jobs and how to fight inherent biases when designing machine learning algorithms, with perspectives from the New York banking and San Francisco fintech industries represented.

This is Benzinga’s fourth fintech event. The company has put on three installments of the massively successful Benzinga Global Fintech Awards—in 2017 alone, more than 250 companies applied to the event and more than 110 became finalists. Attendees rubbed shoulders with leaders of buzzed-about fintech startups and institutional executives in an intimate environment.

