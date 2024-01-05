Benzinga's 'Stock Whisper' Index: 5 Stocks Investors Secretly Monitor But Don't Talk About Yet

Loading... Loading...

Each week, Benzinga’s Stock Whisper Index uses a combination of proprietary data and pattern recognition to showcase five stocks that are just under the surface and warrant attention.

Investors are constantly on the hunt for undervalued, under-followed and emerging stocks. With countless methods available to retail traders, the challenge often lies in sifting through the abundance to uncover new information.

This index layers editorial commentary to help make sense of why these stocks should be of interest and whether investors or casual readers should watch them.

Here is a look at the Benzinga Stock Whisper Index for the week of Jan. 5:

Omega Therapeutics OMGA: The biotechnology company saw shares surge this week after announcing a collaboration with Novo Nordisk A/S NVO for cardiometabolic diseases. Under the terms of the collaboration, Novo Nordisk will leverage the platform technology to help with new treatments for obesity management. The deal is worth up to $532 million including upfront payments, development costs, milestone payments and tiered royalties.

Marathon Digital Holdings MARA: Stocks related to Bitcoin BTC/USD continue to see strong interest from readers as the approval of Bitcoin ETFs by the SEC remains a possibility in the month of July. Marathon Digital announced an update on its Bitcoin mining during the week, which led to an increase in the share price. Marathon hit a record Bitcoin production of 1,853 BTC in December and 12,852 BTC for 2023. At the time of the report, Marathon owns over 15,000 Bitcoin.

Mobix Labs MOBX: The semiconductor company saw shares trade higher after announcing a 15-month contract award as part of the U.S. Army's M-1 Abrams Tank program. The company will provide electromagnetic interference filtered connectors to an unnamed Honeywell subcontractor until June 2025. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"This is a key design win and validation of our successful acquisition of EMI Solutions as we continue to gain further access into the large and important military vertical," Mobix Labs CEO Fabian Battaglia said.

Mobix Labs recently completed a SPAC merger to go public in December.

Adicet Bio ACET: The clinical-stage biotechnology company saw shares trade higher after providing an update on the outlook for 2024. Goals include expanding clinical development of ADI-001 into autoimmune diseases. A clinical update on ADI-001 Phase 1 trial for mantle cell lymphoma is expected in the second half of 2024.

The company also said it expects ADI-270 to have an investigational new drug submission for renal cell carcinoma in the second quarter of 2024. Adicet Bio said its cash on hand is expected to fund current and planned operations into the second half of 2025.

"In 2024, we aim to make significant strides across our pipeline of differentiated gamma delta T cell therapies through our strategic and disciplined approach," Adicent Bio CEO Chen Schor said.

Sidus Space SIDU: The space and defense-as-a-service stock makes a second straight appearance on the Stock Whisper Index. Shares of the company traded higher after Sidus Space said it was granted a Tier 1 remote sensing license to include Panchromatic (PAN) and Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) imaging capabilities by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The approval includes the upcoming LizzieSat launch set for March 2024 and future LizzieSat satellite launches. Sidus will be able to provide data on various aspects such as trends in marine traffic, activities related to illegal fishing, crop production metrics, and locations of methane emissions.

