Wall Street is buzzing this week. A U.S. court decision has put a stop to President Donald Trump from issuing broad tariffs through emergency authority, and the market collectively breathed a sigh of relief. Mix that with NVIDIA Corp.’s NVDA solid earnings and a temporary ceasefire in the U.S.-EU tariff battle, and you have the ideal recipe for a high-beta breakout.

High-beta ETFs, celebrated for their magnified swings, are perfect for bullish markets such as this one. When sentiment surges among investors, these funds don’t tread, they run. To explain in numbers, a beta of more than one means the ETF is more volatile than the market in general.

For a trader wanting to catch a ride on this short-term wave of momentum, consider the following three high-beta ETFs that may perform well in the coming week:

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF SPHB

Beta: 1.42

SPHB monitors 100 of the S&P 500’s highest-beta stocks over the last year. It’s a handpicked portfolio of the market’s most volatile performers when the bulls are running.

Sector Exposure: Heavy on tech (42.2%), followed by industrials and consumer discretionary.

Assets Under Management: $379.3 million

Expense Ratio: 0.25%

Why Now: Tech is leading the rebound, especially on Nvidia's AI blowout. The easing of trade tensions adds to the momentum of cyclical sectors.

ProShares Ultra S&P 500 SSO

Beta: 2.04

For those who want to go big or go home, SSO provides double the S&P 500 daily return. It’s not for the faint of heart, but it’s a powerful weapon when momentum is decidedly upward. The strategy is to leverage derivatives to multiply S&P 500 returns by 2x.

Expense Ratio: 0.89%

Why Now: With tariff concerns on the wane and the AI bubble again in vogue, the S&P 500 may have more to gain. SSO allows traders to amplify that gain.

Warning: This is a trade tool, not a long-term friend. The compounding effect can warp returns over longer holding periods.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF FBCG

Beta: 1.31

FBCG leans into growth heavy-hitters, mega-cap tech names that tend to be more volatile but pay off when the market goes risk-on.

Top Holdings: Apple Inc AAPL, Microsoft Corp MSFT, Nvidia, Amazon.com Inc AMZN: essentially, “The Avengers” of technology.

Expense Ratio: 0.59%

Why Now? With Nvidia’s AI-driven ramp-up igniting another wave in tech, FBCG is poised to profit. This ETF equates high-beta growth with a quality screen.

As opposed to leveraged plays, FBCG provides a more balanced strategy with a growth tilt, perfect when you’re optimistic but not fond of whiplash.

Bottom Line

With Trump’s tariff strategy running into the legal brick wall, Nvidia wowing the Street and transatlantic trade tensions being put on hold, risk appetite is back in play. For investors who want to bet on the rally, these three high-beta ETFs are presenting a trio of flavors of aggressive exposure to an increasingly bullish market.

Just keep in mind: what goes up quickly… can come down just as quickly. It is wise to don your seatbelt and trade safely.

