Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In GLD

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw spoke about unusually high options activity in SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE: GLD) on Monday. He said calls outpaced puts by about 2 to 1 and he saw some activity early on in the April $160 calls.

Traders bought 2,000 contracts of the April $160 calls for $2.00 in the first half of the session. The trade breaks even at $162 or 3.26% above the closing price on Monday. By the end of the day, the most active options in the name were the May $160, which traded for $4.50.

