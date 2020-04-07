Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In GLD

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 07, 2020 9:28am   Comments
Share:
Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In GLD

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw spoke about unusually high options activity in SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE: GLD) on Monday. He said calls outpaced puts by about 2 to 1 and he saw some activity early on in the April $160 calls.

Traders bought 2,000 contracts of the April $160 calls for $2.00 in the first half of the session. The trade breaks even at $162 or 3.26% above the closing price on Monday. By the end of the day, the most active options in the name were the May $160, which traded for $4.50.

Extreme market volatility has pulled the rug out from under a lot of traders. Attend the virtual Benzinga Options Boot Camp to learn to trade options in a volatile market and start going after solid trades with absolute confidence. Register for FREE at benzingabootcamp.com before space fills up!

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GLD)

Afternoon Market Stats in 5 Minutes
Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes
Guy Adami Sees Gold Moving Higher
Afternoon Market Stats in 5 Minutes
Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes
Afternoon Market Stats in 5 Minutes
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionSpecialty ETFs Options Markets Media ETFs

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga