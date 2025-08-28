Hand drawing on ETF stock graph hologram.
August 28, 2025

Snowflake Rally Sparks Investor Interest In Cloud & AI ETFs

Zinger Key Points

Snowflake Inc. SNOW ETFs surged to attention on Thursday after shares in the cloud data platform climbed over 20% as investors flocked to its artificial intelligence-powered database products amid booming demand. The action illustrates the extent to which investors seeking diversified exposure to the AI and cloud data infrastructure bubble are flocking to the use of ETFs.

Among the funds in the news, the Global X Cloud Computing ETF CLOU has Snowflake as one of its top holdings, making it one of the most direct beneficiaries of the stock’s rise. The WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence & Innovation Fund WTAI targets the wider AI adoption theme propelling enterprise data modernization.

For those looking for a broader software exposure, the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF IGV offers exposure to Snowflake peers such as MongoDB Inc MDB and Datadog Inc DDOG, firms similarly perceived as winners in next-generation database demand.

Snowflake’s leap helped the stock reach its 52-week high on Thursday. The rally highlights Wall Street’s growing confidence that the company is well-positioned to capitalize on the AI wave as businesses intensify their efforts to upgrade their data infrastructure.

Nvidia Corp’s NVDA robust outlook earlier this week also supported expectations of ongoing AI and data infrastructure spending, a tailwind for Snowflake and others. Analysts are citing robust adoption on Microsoft’s Azure cloud offering, specifically in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, as evidence of global momentum in data infrastructure upgrades.

Snowflake shares already have risen almost 52% this year, although their valuation is still lofty at 178.57 times forward P/E according to Benzinga Pro.

For ETF investors, the message is straightforward: while investing directly in Snowflake carries valuation risk, ETFs offer the opportunity to participate in the broader AI-powered data infrastructure growth story with diversified protection.

Photo: bigjom jom via Shutterstock

CLOU Logo
CLOUGlobal X Cloud Computing ETF
$22.942.27%

Overview
DDOG Logo
DDOGDatadog Inc
$141.237.21%
IGV Logo
IGViShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF
$109.191.62%
MDB Logo
MDBMongoDB Inc
$318.897.84%
NVDA Logo
NVDANVIDIA Corp
$180.97-0.35%
SNOW Logo
SNOWSnowflake Inc
$244.7822.1%
WTAI Logo
WTAIWisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund
$26.382.31%
