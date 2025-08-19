Markets At Record Highs, But These ETF Sectors Are Bleeding Cash

U.S.-listed ETFs attracted almost $38 billion for the week ending Aug 15, continuing one of the strongest years in history for ETF inflows, per data compiled by Etf.com. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 recorded new all-time highs, lifting year-to-date ETF inflows to almost $730 billion.

But under the top-level numbers, some industries are cracking up. Two of the week’s largest losers were communication services and semiconductors, where investors exited despite the market overall being strong.

Communication Services ETFs Lead Outflows

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund XLC, which is heavily skewed toward Alphabet Inc GOOGL and Meta Platform Inc META, experienced a whopping $3.4 billion in redemptions, the biggest of any ETF last week. The redemptions occurred at the same time as worries about ad-spend trends and decelerating growth at mega-cap internet platforms revived.

Semiconductors Fall Victim To Profit Taking

Leveraged chip funds weren’t spared either. The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares SOXL fell by $1.5 billion following a late-week selling in chipmakers, triggered by Applied Materials Inc’ AMAT earnings letdown. The iShares Semiconductor ETF SOXX also lost $354 million, highlighting how investors are eager to take profits in one of 2025’s most popular trades.

Rotation Beneath the Surface

The outflows indicate ETF investors are rotating out of full, high-beta areas despite still pumping funds into widespread benchmarks. The Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ topped the list of ETFs with $6.7 billion in inflows, followed by the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO at $3 billion. Both clinched record highs.

ETF flows accentuate a transitioning market: investors are supporting diversified, broad-market trackers but reducing exposure to areas that appear extended following months of appreciation. Communication services and semiconductors — two of the largest drivers of 2023–25’s bull run — might now be at a stage of consolidation.

