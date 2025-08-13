Oklo Inc. OKLO closed at $77.42 on Wednesday, down 1.34% — a brief stall in one of the clean-energy sector's most dramatic uptrends this year.

Yet, that’s a speed bump in an otherwise extraordinary rally. For ETF investors, the move may represent a cooling-off period rather than a reversal, especially given the company's regulatory momentum and role in addressing the growing intersection of clean energy and AI infrastructure.

Investors are tracking this stock as they could benefit from the company's long-term growth story.

Oklo has seen meteoric rise in the past year. Check its prices live here.

The nuclear power stock play spiked more than 900% in the last 12 months. Investors are optimistic about nuclear technology, AI-powered electricity demand, and the U.S. government’s backing of next-generation energy solutions.

Despite today’s fall, investors are optimistic. Wedbush recently raised its price target for Oklo to $80 from $75, putting it close to the high end of Wall Street’s range of $14 to $86, according to Investing.com. The company had an Outperform rating, which it maintained based on regulatory milestones, strategic alliances, and the firm’s ability to serve hyperscale data centers.

Also Read: Oklo Selected For Three Projects Under DOE’s Reactor Pilot Program

Why The Dip?

Today’s decline is likely motivated by profit-taking rather than any underlying setback. Still, it comes after Oklo’s second-quarter earnings miss. The Santa Clara, California-based company lost 18 cents per share (analysts expected it to lose 12 cents per share).

Despite the miss, Oklo finished Phase 1 of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission readiness assessment for its Aurora-INL combined license application, without significant findings, on schedule to apply early fourth quarter 2025.

ETF Implications

Oklo’s surge, and its mini dip, resonates outside the company itself. The stock’s advance has been followed intently by shareholders in nuclear, uranium, and clean-energy ETFs. Although most funds do not yet own Oklo outright due to its modest size and recent public listing, its strength (or weakness) tends to be tied to the sentiment for the group as a whole.

Nuclear Energy ETFs: Funds such as the VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF NLR , Global X Uranium ETF URA , and Sprott Uranium Miners ETF URNM are indirectly set to gain from Oklo’s advancement. Traction in next-generation nuclear tends to fuel demand in the overall space, particularly when associated with high-profile AI infrastructure initiatives.

Clean-Energy ETFs: The iShares Global Clean Energy ETF ICLN , Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF PBW , and First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund QCLN can also experience increased investor attention if nuclear continues to gain popularity as a component of the green-energy landscape.

AI Infrastructure ETFs

Oklo’s partnership with Vertiv VRT, which is aimed at providing power and thermal management solutions for hyperscale data centers, connects nuclear power to AI-powered power needs. This intersectoral alignment can be advantageous for ETFs such as the WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund WTAI.

What’s Behind Long-Term Demand

Regulatory advancements: Phase 1 NRC readiness complete; license filing anticipated early Q4 2025.

Phase 1 NRC readiness complete; license filing anticipated early Q4 2025. Strategic alliances: Joint ventures with Vertiv and Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power increase market access.

Joint ventures with Vertiv and Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power increase market access. AI power demand: Computer needs projected to increase ten times by 2030, increasing the appeal of efficient baseload technologies such as nuclear.

Computer needs projected to increase ten times by 2030, increasing the appeal of efficient baseload technologies such as nuclear. Business model: Build-own-operate framework provides potential recurrent revenue streams.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock