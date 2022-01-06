QQQ
+ 0.00
384.29
+ 0%
BTC/USD
-535.99
42915.14
-1.23%
DIA
+ 0.10
363.99
+ 0.03%
SPY
+ 0.24
468.14
+ 0.05%
TLT
+ 0.00
142.92
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.02
169.04
+ 0.01%

Leading And Lagging Sectors For January 6, 2022

byBenzinga Insights
January 6, 2022 9:15 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Leading And Lagging Sectors For January 6, 2022

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
(NYSE:XLE) SPDR Select Sector Fund – Energy Select Sector 60.39 1.20 2.02 199.3K
(NYSE:XLF) SPDR Select Sector Fund – Financial 40.55 0.45 1.12 442.5K
(NYSE:XLI) SPDR Select Sector Fund – Industrial 106.55 0.52 0.49 33.1K
(NYSE:XLRE) Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 49.63 0.16 0.32 9.4K
(NYSE:XLB) Materials Select Sector SPDR 90.80 0.28 0.30 5.2K
(NYSE:XLU) SPDR Select Sector Fund – Utilities 70.78 0.17 0.24 8.8K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
(NYSE:XLK) SPDR Select Sector Fund – Technology 167.48 -0.84 -0.50 42.5K
(NYSE:XLV) SPDR Select Sector Fund – Health Care 136.29 -0.33 -0.25 9.3K
(NYSE:XLP) SPDR Select Sector Fund – Consumer Staples 77.46 -0.09 -0.12 72.7K
(NYSE:XLC) The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 76.02 -0.07 -0.10 1.5K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

For more information on sector movers, click here.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Sector ETFs Pre-Market Outlook Movers ETFs

Related Articles

Leading And Lagging Sectors For January 5, 2022

Leading And Lagging Sectors For January 5, 2022

Gainers Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume read more
Leading And Lagging Sectors For January 4, 2022

Leading And Lagging Sectors For January 4, 2022

Gainers Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume read more
Leading And Lagging Sectors For January 3, 2022

Leading And Lagging Sectors For January 3, 2022

Gainers Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume read more
Leading And Lagging Sectors For December 29, 2021

Leading And Lagging Sectors For December 29, 2021

Gainers Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume read more