Leading And Lagging Sectors For January 6, 2022

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume (NYSE:XLE) SPDR Select Sector Fund – Energy Select Sector 60.39 1.20 2.02 199.3K (NYSE:XLF) SPDR Select Sector Fund – Financial 40.55 0.45 1.12 442.5K (NYSE:XLI) SPDR Select Sector Fund – Industrial 106.55 0.52 0.49 33.1K (NYSE:XLRE) Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 49.63 0.16 0.32 9.4K (NYSE:XLB) Materials Select Sector SPDR 90.80 0.28 0.30 5.2K (NYSE:XLU) SPDR Select Sector Fund – Utilities 70.78 0.17 0.24 8.8K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume (NYSE:XLK) SPDR Select Sector Fund – Technology 167.48 -0.84 -0.50 42.5K (NYSE:XLV) SPDR Select Sector Fund – Health Care 136.29 -0.33 -0.25 9.3K (NYSE:XLP) SPDR Select Sector Fund – Consumer Staples 77.46 -0.09 -0.12 72.7K (NYSE:XLC) The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 76.02 -0.07 -0.10 1.5K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

