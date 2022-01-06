Leading And Lagging Sectors For January 6, 2022
Gainers
|Symbol
|Name
|Price
|Change ($)
|Change (%)
|Volume
|(NYSE:XLE)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund – Energy Select Sector
|60.39
|1.20
|2.02
|199.3K
|(NYSE:XLF)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund – Financial
|40.55
|0.45
|1.12
|442.5K
|(NYSE:XLI)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund – Industrial
|106.55
|0.52
|0.49
|33.1K
|(NYSE:XLRE)
|Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The)
|49.63
|0.16
|0.32
|9.4K
|(NYSE:XLB)
|Materials Select Sector SPDR
|90.80
|0.28
|0.30
|5.2K
|(NYSE:XLU)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund – Utilities
|70.78
|0.17
|0.24
|8.8K
Losers
|Symbol
|Name
|Price
|Change ($)
|Change (%)
|Volume
|(NYSE:XLK)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund – Technology
|167.48
|-0.84
|-0.50
|42.5K
|(NYSE:XLV)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund – Health Care
|136.29
|-0.33
|-0.25
|9.3K
|(NYSE:XLP)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund – Consumer Staples
|77.46
|-0.09
|-0.12
|72.7K
|(NYSE:XLC)
|The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund
|76.02
|-0.07
|-0.10
|1.5K
Pulled from Benzinga Pro data above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.
