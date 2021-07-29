Leading And Lagging Sectors For July 29, 2021
Gainers
|(NYSE:XLE)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector
|50.44
|0.730
|1.46
|164.2K
|(NYSE:XLF)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial
|36.71
|0.301
|0.82
|253.1K
|(NYSE:XLB)
|Materials Select Sector SPDR
|83.32
|0.550
|0.66
|2.9K
|(NYSE:XLI)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial
|103.40
|0.650
|0.63
|3.0K
|(NYSE:XLV)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care
|132.09
|0.380
|0.28
|3.5K
|(NYSE:XLP)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples
|71.19
|0.150
|0.21
|3.2K
|(NYSE:XLRE)
|Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The)
|46.46
|0.090
|0.19
|2.7 million
|(NYSE:XLU)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities
|66.46
|0.110
|0.16
|4.2K
Losers
|(NYSE:XLC)
|The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund
|82.94
|-0.64
|-0.77
|19.8K
|(NYSE:XLK)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology
|152.59
|-0.20
|-0.14
|8.3K
Pulled from Benzinga Pro data these sector movers alert provides traders with a compiled way to read macro-level market trends. Investors garner a particular interest in sector movers to better determine sectors that are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.
