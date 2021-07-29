Leading And Lagging Sectors For July 29, 2021

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume (NYSE:XLE) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 50.44 0.730 1.46 164.2K (NYSE:XLF) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 36.71 0.301 0.82 253.1K (NYSE:XLB) Materials Select Sector SPDR 83.32 0.550 0.66 2.9K (NYSE:XLI) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 103.40 0.650 0.63 3.0K (NYSE:XLV) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 132.09 0.380 0.28 3.5K (NYSE:XLP) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 71.19 0.150 0.21 3.2K (NYSE:XLRE) Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 46.46 0.090 0.19 2.7 million (NYSE:XLU) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 66.46 0.110 0.16 4.2K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume (NYSE:XLC) The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 82.94 -0.64 -0.77 19.8K (NYSE:XLK) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 152.59 -0.20 -0.14 8.3K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data these sector movers alert provides traders with a compiled way to read macro-level market trends. Investors garner a particular interest in sector movers to better determine sectors that are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

