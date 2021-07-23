Leading And Lagging Sectors For July 23, 2021

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume (NYSE:XLC) The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 82.65 1.17 1.43 595 (NYSE:XLF) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 36.46 0.26 0.71 125.8K (NYSE:XLE) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 49.01 0.31 0.63 73.7K (NYSE:XLI) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 103.76 0.59 0.57 21.5K (NYSE:XLRE) Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 46.12 0.26 0.56 1.0K (NYSE:XLB) Materials Select Sector SPDR 81.58 0.42 0.51 1.8K (NYSE:XLV) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 130.40 0.42 0.32 3.5K (NYSE:XLK) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 153.43 0.43 0.28 34.9K (NYSE:XLU) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 64.93 0.05 0.07 8.1K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume (NYSE:XLP) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 70.52 -0.03 -0.05 3.4K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

