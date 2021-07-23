Leading And Lagging Sectors For July 23, 2021
Gainers
|Symbol
|Name
|Price
|Change ($)
|Change (%)
|Volume
|(NYSE:XLC)
|The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund
|82.65
|1.17
|1.43
|595
|(NYSE:XLF)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial
|36.46
|0.26
|0.71
|125.8K
|(NYSE:XLE)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector
|49.01
|0.31
|0.63
|73.7K
|(NYSE:XLI)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial
|103.76
|0.59
|0.57
|21.5K
|(NYSE:XLRE)
|Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The)
|46.12
|0.26
|0.56
|1.0K
|(NYSE:XLB)
|Materials Select Sector SPDR
|81.58
|0.42
|0.51
|1.8K
|(NYSE:XLV)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care
|130.40
|0.42
|0.32
|3.5K
|(NYSE:XLK)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology
|153.43
|0.43
|0.28
|34.9K
|(NYSE:XLU)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities
|64.93
|0.05
|0.07
|8.1K
Losers
|Symbol
|Name
|Price
|Change ($)
|Change (%)
|Volume
|(NYSE:XLP)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples
|70.52
|-0.03
|-0.05
|3.4K
Pulled from Benzinga Pro data above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.
