 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Leading And Lagging Sectors For July 20, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2021 9:28am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
(NYSE:XLRE) Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 45.88 0.368 0.80 483
(NYSE:XLK) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 148.97 0.740 0.49 22.1K
(NYSE:XLY) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 176.84 0.870 0.49 1.5K
(NYSE:XLE) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 47.16 0.200 0.42 349.1K
(NYSE:XLV) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 127.63 0.360 0.28 2.4K
(NYSE:XLU) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 65.40 0.180 0.27 1.5K
(NYSE:XLI) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 100.00 0.220 0.22 11.8K
(NYSE:XLP) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 70.96 0.130 0.18 7.2K
(NYSE:XLF) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 35.14 0.030 0.08 281.2K

No loser in today's Pre-market session.

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data these sector movers alert provides traders with a compiled way to read macro-level market trends. Investors garner a particular interest in sector movers to better determine sectors that are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

To read more about sector movers, click here.

 

Related Articles (XLK + XLRE)

Tech Sector Breaks Its Uptrend
Leading And Lagging Sectors For July 19, 2021
Leading And Lagging Sectors For July 16, 2021
Leading And Lagging Sectors For July 15, 2021
Leading And Lagging Sectors For July 14, 2021
Unusual Options Activity Insight: SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ETFMoversSector ETFs Pre-Market Outlook Movers ETFs