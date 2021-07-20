Leading And Lagging Sectors For July 20, 2021
Gainers
|Symbol
|Name
|Price
|Change ($)
|Change (%)
|Volume
|(NYSE:XLRE)
|Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The)
|45.88
|0.368
|0.80
|483
|(NYSE:XLK)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology
|148.97
|0.740
|0.49
|22.1K
|(NYSE:XLY)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary
|176.84
|0.870
|0.49
|1.5K
|(NYSE:XLE)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector
|47.16
|0.200
|0.42
|349.1K
|(NYSE:XLV)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care
|127.63
|0.360
|0.28
|2.4K
|(NYSE:XLU)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities
|65.40
|0.180
|0.27
|1.5K
|(NYSE:XLI)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial
|100.00
|0.220
|0.22
|11.8K
|(NYSE:XLP)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples
|70.96
|0.130
|0.18
|7.2K
|(NYSE:XLF)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial
|35.14
|0.030
|0.08
|281.2K
No loser in today's Pre-market session.
Pulled from Benzinga Pro data these sector movers alert provides traders with a compiled way to read macro-level market trends. Investors garner a particular interest in sector movers to better determine sectors that are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.
