Leading And Lagging Sectors For July 20, 2021

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume (NYSE:XLRE) Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 45.88 0.368 0.80 483 (NYSE:XLK) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 148.97 0.740 0.49 22.1K (NYSE:XLY) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 176.84 0.870 0.49 1.5K (NYSE:XLE) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 47.16 0.200 0.42 349.1K (NYSE:XLV) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 127.63 0.360 0.28 2.4K (NYSE:XLU) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 65.40 0.180 0.27 1.5K (NYSE:XLI) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 100.00 0.220 0.22 11.8K (NYSE:XLP) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 70.96 0.130 0.18 7.2K (NYSE:XLF) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 35.14 0.030 0.08 281.2K

No loser in today's Pre-market session.

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data these sector movers alert provides traders with a compiled way to read macro-level market trends. Investors garner a particular interest in sector movers to better determine sectors that are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

