Leading And Lagging Sectors For June 25, 2021
Gainers
|Symbol
|Name
|Price
|Change ($)
|Change (%)
|Volume
|(NYSE:XLF)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial
|36.75
|0.26
|0.71
|75.5K
|(NYSE:XLC)
|The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund
|80.84
|0.29
|0.36
|126
|(NYSE:XLB)
|Materials Select Sector SPDR
|82.31
|0.19
|0.23
|3.7K
|(NYSE:XLE)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector
|55.16
|0.11
|0.19
|23.9K
|(NYSE:XLU)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities
|63.42
|0.12
|0.18
|4.5K
|(NYSE:XLK)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology
|145.51
|0.11
|0.07
|2.4K
|(NYSE:XLV)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care
|125.22
|0.09
|0.07
|6.5K
|(NYSE:XLI)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial
|102.18
|0.03
|0.02
|25.7K
Losers
|Symbol
|Name
|Price
|Change ($)
|Change (%)
|Volume
|(NYSE:XLP)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples
|69.1
|-0.05
|-0.08
|2.4K
Pulled from Benzinga Pro data above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.
