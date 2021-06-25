 Skip to main content

Leading And Lagging Sectors For June 25, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 25, 2021 10:28am   Comments
Gainers

 

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
(NYSE:XLF) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 36.75 0.26 0.71 75.5K
(NYSE:XLC) The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 80.84 0.29 0.36 126
(NYSE:XLB) Materials Select Sector SPDR 82.31 0.19 0.23 3.7K
(NYSE:XLE) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 55.16 0.11 0.19 23.9K
(NYSE:XLU) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 63.42 0.12 0.18 4.5K
(NYSE:XLK) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 145.51 0.11 0.07 2.4K
(NYSE:XLV) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 125.22 0.09 0.07 6.5K
(NYSE:XLI) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 102.18 0.03 0.02 25.7K

Losers

 

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
(NYSE:XLP) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 69.1 -0.05 -0.08 2.4K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

For more information on sector movers, click here.

 

