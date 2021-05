Leading And Lagging Sectors For May 21, 2021

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume (NYSE:XLE) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 52.62 0.571 1.09 84.7K (NYSE:XLB) Materials Select Sector SPDR 86.91 0.500 0.57 5.7K (NYSE:XLY) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 170.37 0.970 0.57 315 (NYSE:XLI) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 103.01 0.470 0.45 2.9K (NYSE:XLK) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 137.43 0.490 0.35 12.2K (NYSE:XLF) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 37.34 0.130 0.34 90.3K (NYSE:XLRE) Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 42.54 0.130 0.30 218 (NYSE:XLU) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 66.00 0.180 0.27 16.6K (NYSE:XLV) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 124.65 0.310 0.24 810 (NYSE:XLP) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 71.10 0.090 0.12 20.3K

No loser in today's Pre-market session.

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data these sector movers alerts can help traders understand macro-level market trends. Traders often look for sector movers to provide high-level analysis on which sectors are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

