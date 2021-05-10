 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Leading And Lagging Sectors For May 10, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 10, 2021 9:15am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
(NYSE:XLE) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 54.30 0.67 1.24 334.4K
(NYSE:XLB) Materials Select Sector SPDR 88.53 0.66 0.75 12.4K
(NYSE:XLF) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 37.99 0.21 0.55 163.6K
(NYSE:XLI) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 105.87 0.52 0.49 13.9K
(NYSE:XLU) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 66.28 0.24 0.36 1.3K
(NYSE:XLP) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 70.79 0.15 0.21 1.9K
(NYSE:XLV) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 124.22 0.15 0.12 4.7K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
(NYSE:XLC) The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 77.8 -0.48 -0.62 20.3K
(NYSE:XLK) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 138.5 -0.55 -0.40 12.5K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

For more information on sector movers, click here.

 

Related Articles (XLB + XLE)

Leading And Lagging Sectors For May 6, 2021
Leading And Lagging Sectors For May 5, 2021
Leading And Lagging Sectors For May 4, 2021
Leading And Lagging Sectors For May 3, 2021
Leading And Lagging Sectors For April 30, 2021
Leading And Lagging Sectors For April 29, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ETFMoversSector ETFs Pre-Market Outlook Movers ETFs