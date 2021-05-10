Leading And Lagging Sectors For May 10, 2021

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume (NYSE:XLE) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 54.30 0.67 1.24 334.4K (NYSE:XLB) Materials Select Sector SPDR 88.53 0.66 0.75 12.4K (NYSE:XLF) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 37.99 0.21 0.55 163.6K (NYSE:XLI) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 105.87 0.52 0.49 13.9K (NYSE:XLU) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 66.28 0.24 0.36 1.3K (NYSE:XLP) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 70.79 0.15 0.21 1.9K (NYSE:XLV) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 124.22 0.15 0.12 4.7K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume (NYSE:XLC) The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 77.8 -0.48 -0.62 20.3K (NYSE:XLK) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 138.5 -0.55 -0.40 12.5K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

