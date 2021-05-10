Leading And Lagging Sectors For May 10, 2021
Gainers
|Symbol
|Name
|Price
|Change ($)
|Change (%)
|Volume
|(NYSE:XLE)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector
|54.30
|0.67
|1.24
|334.4K
|(NYSE:XLB)
|Materials Select Sector SPDR
|88.53
|0.66
|0.75
|12.4K
|(NYSE:XLF)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial
|37.99
|0.21
|0.55
|163.6K
|(NYSE:XLI)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial
|105.87
|0.52
|0.49
|13.9K
|(NYSE:XLU)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities
|66.28
|0.24
|0.36
|1.3K
|(NYSE:XLP)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples
|70.79
|0.15
|0.21
|1.9K
|(NYSE:XLV)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care
|124.22
|0.15
|0.12
|4.7K
Losers
|Symbol
|Name
|Price
|Change ($)
|Change (%)
|Volume
|(NYSE:XLC)
|The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund
|77.8
|-0.48
|-0.62
|20.3K
|(NYSE:XLK)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology
|138.5
|-0.55
|-0.40
|12.5K
Pulled from Benzinga Pro data above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.
