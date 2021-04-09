Leading And Lagging Sectors For April 9, 2021
Gainers
|Symbol
|Name
|Price
|Change ($)
|Change (%)
|Volume
|(NYSE:XLF)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial
|35.09
|0.240
|0.68
|313.4K
|(NYSE:XLI)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial
|99.94
|0.396
|0.39
|6.2K
|(NYSE:XLB)
|Materials Select Sector SPDR
|79.51
|0.150
|0.18
|10.1K
|(NYSE:XLY)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary
|174.52
|0.200
|0.11
|2.4K
|(NYSE:XLU)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities
|64.94
|0.050
|0.07
|3.6K
Losers
|Symbol
|Name
|Price
|Change ($)
|Change (%)
|Volume
|(NYSE:XLK)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology
|139.54
|-0.880
|-0.63
|11.7K
|(NYSE:XLC)
|The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund
|76.46
|-0.480
|-0.63
|581
|(NYSE:XLE)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector
|48.41
|-0.102
|-0.21
|50.0K
|(NYSE:XLP)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples
|69.00
|-0.040
|-0.06
|1.7K
Pulled from Benzinga Pro data above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.
