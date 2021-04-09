Leading And Lagging Sectors For April 9, 2021

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume (NYSE:XLF) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 35.09 0.240 0.68 313.4K (NYSE:XLI) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 99.94 0.396 0.39 6.2K (NYSE:XLB) Materials Select Sector SPDR 79.51 0.150 0.18 10.1K (NYSE:XLY) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 174.52 0.200 0.11 2.4K (NYSE:XLU) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 64.94 0.050 0.07 3.6K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume (NYSE:XLK) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 139.54 -0.880 -0.63 11.7K (NYSE:XLC) The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 76.46 -0.480 -0.63 581 (NYSE:XLE) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 48.41 -0.102 -0.21 50.0K (NYSE:XLP) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 69.00 -0.040 -0.06 1.7K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

