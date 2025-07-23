Themes ETFs has released a strong new weapon for investors who want high-conviction positions in the health care industry. The Leverage Shares 2X Long UNH Daily ETF UNHG hit the exchange on July 22 offering investors 200% daily exposure to UnitedHealth Group UNH, a U.S. health care and insurance industry powerhouse.

With an expense ratio of only 0.75%, UNHG comes into the market with one of the best rates in the single-stock leveraged ETF space. It aims at both retail traders and savvy investors who want to take directional positions in a stock that spans everything from managed care to health tech to data-driven clinical services.

A Shot Of Adrenaline For Healthcare Bulls

UNH is generally considered a bellwether for U.S. health care. With operations ranging from insurance (UnitedHealthcare) to technology-enabled care services (Optum), it’s deeply entrenched in the movement toward value-based care and cost-effective medical delivery.

The UNHG ETF is built for daily leveraged exposure, so it re-establishes its leverage ratio on a daily basis. That makes it a useful tool for short-term tactical situations, but not one for the timid — or long-term hold strategies in the absence of active risk management.

Themes’ selection to highlight UNH occurs as the stock remains favored by aging populations, increased health care expenditure and the firm’s aggressive foray into analytics, pharmacy benefits, and vertical integration.

Themes’ Roster Expands

The introduction of UNHG adds Themes’ leveraged single-stock ETF roster to 20, representing increasing demand for high-precision trading vehicles that look beyond the typical mega-cap tech stalwarts.

While most leveraged ETFs are concentrated in such stocks as NVIDIA Corp NVDA, Tesla Inc TSLA, or Apple Inc AAPL, UNHG has exposure to a critical and understated sector — defensive in character but potentially disruptive.

UNHG is not Themes’ sole July launch. The company also introduced on July 16 the Themes China Generative AI ETF DRGN — the first U.S.-listed ETF devoted exclusively to Chinese firms powering the generative AI revolution. Covering companies that work on everything from model training to AI hardware, DRGN allows U.S. investors access to China’s thriving AI ecosystem for the first time with a low 0.39% fee and with no international brokerage acrobatics required.

