In a world hurtling toward a robotics-driven future, two ETFs have already made their first move, each with a unique take on what may become a $5 trillion sector by 2050. The Roundhill Humanoid Robotics ETF HUMN, which launched on Thursday, and the KraneShares Global Humanoid & Embodied Intelligence ETF KOID, which hit the market on June 5, are your double-barreled entry points into the age of humanoid robotics.

Although humanoid robots have been a sci-fi dream for decades, they’re now being constructed in real-time labs and production lines worldwide. Morgan Stanley estimates more than 1 billion humanoid robots will be working by the middle of the century, taking the humanoid market past $5 trillion by 2050, and reshaping industries from manufacturing and logistics to healthcare and consumer services.

Now, investors have two bold vehicles to ride the humanoid megatrend—if they can pick the right champion.

HUMN: Strategic, Tactical, Tesla-Powered

Introduced by Roundhill Investments, HUMN is the first U.S.-traded, actively managed ETF dedicated to firms developing humanoid robots or the enabling technologies that make them possible.

Its approach is straightforward but bold: invest early in the leaders and facilitators of a humanoid robotics tsunami. The fund relies heavily on technology titans and robotics pioneers:

Tesla Inc. TSLA (12.59% weightage). With its Optimus humanoid robot already demonstrating factory-floor potential, Tesla leads the ETF’s holdings.

(12.59% weightage). With its Optimus humanoid robot already demonstrating factory-floor potential, Tesla leads the ETF’s holdings. NVIDIA Corp. NVDA (8.16% weightage). As the pulsing GPU-driven brain of AI and robotics.

Roundhill’s active management enables it to shift direction as the industry develops, possibly with a first-mover advantage as humanoid robots shift from prototypes to productivity tools.

KOID: Diversified, Balanced, Embodied

Launched by KraneShares, the KOID ETF takes a more structured approach. It tracks the MerQube Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index, focusing on companies contributing to what KraneShares calls "embodied intelligence."

That's finance-speak for machines that don't just think, but also move, see, and interact like us. KOID's portfolio captures a broader basket of companies across four verticals:

Semiconductors – The computational backbone.

Sensors & Perception Systems – To enable robots to “see” and “feel.”

Artificial Intelligence – The decision-making brain.

Actuation & Mobility – To make robots move deliberately and gracefully.

Nvidia and Tesla are among the top holdings in this ETF.

The KOID fund is also largely equal-weighted, providing equal exposure to small innovators as to mega-cap companies, in contrast to HUMN’s focus on high-profile tech names.

Final Takeaway

Both funds come well ahead of mass adoption, positioning themselves to capitalize on the entire runway of innovation and commercialization. With the convergence of industrial automation, aging populations, and AI adoption, humanoid robots could transition from novelty to necessity.

The robot race is underway. Through Roundhill’s HUMN and KraneShares’ KOID, investors can now get a head start on an industry that might shape the next industrial revolution.

Photo: Around the World Photos/Shutterstock