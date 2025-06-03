Elon Musk Weighs In On How Much Power Humanoid Robots Would Require Amid Tesla's Optimus Push

Billionaire and Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk thinks humanoid robots would require a lot of power to function as the EV giant further develops its Optimus line of humanoid robots.

What Happened: Replying to a post by Tesla influencer Sawyer Merritt, which outlined a note by Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jones, Musk shared his thoughts on Tuesday.

The post shared a prediction by Jones that stated that the required amount of power for one billion humanoid robots to carry out physical tasks, not counting training, would be over 4,000 TWh, which was "roughly equal to 1 full US electric grid," the post said.

Musk then shared his thoughts on the prediction. "Way more," the billionaire said in the post.

Why It Matters: The post comes in as Tesla is pushing further development of the Optimus humanoid robot, which Musk says would impact countries' GDP in 4 to 5 years. This comes in after the billionaire claimed that Optimus can learn tasks by watching YouTube videos like a human being can.

Nvidia Corp. CEO Jensen Huang claimed that Tesla's Optimus could be the first humanoid robot that could achieve the high volume and technology scale needed for the sector. "I think this is likely to be the next multi-trillion-dollar industry,” he also said.

Price Action: TSLA gained more than 22% in the past month and is currently trading at $342.69 on the NASDAQ, according to Benzinga Pro data.

