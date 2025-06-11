Palantir Powers Up: AI ETFs Ride The Rally, But At What Cost?

Palantir Technologies PLTR — with a 479% rally over the past year and a fresh all-time high of $137 per share — has turned it into an AI darling.

As the stock soars, a wave of thematic ETFs built around artificial intelligence and innovation are quietly becoming more reliant on its performance. What started as a diversified bet on the AI revolution is, for some funds, turning into a high-stakes wager on a single stock's ability to keep flying.

Now, a flurry of thematic and tech-focused ETFs, especially those that pay special attention to artificial intelligence, are quietly cashing in.

Yet with great returns comes great responsibility. Palantir's sharp rise has brought in both performance boosts and portfolio concentration headaches across several funds.

ETFs In Focus

ARK Innovation ETF ARKK : Cathie Wood‘s flagship fund has held Palantir as a core conviction bet for years. Palantir has been ARKK’s top 10 holding in the past two years at times, a reflection of Wood’s belief in the stock’s longer-term AI potential. As Palantir’s market cap grows, its weighting in the ETF has crept up to 4.65, enhancing the ETF’s near-term performance and its volatility profile. ARKK has been helped in the past month by a performance tailwind in part provided by Palantir, but investors are becoming more exposed to single-stock volatility swings.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF AIQ : This ETF is trying to ride the winners of the AI revolution, and Palantir is one of them. Although AIQ has a wider diversification mandate than ARKK, its growing exposure to Palantir (due to appreciation, not accumulation) makes it similarly sensitive to the stock’s volatility, as well. The fund has had a good year to date with 10% gains, with PLTR significantly contributing to that gain.

Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF CHAT : CHAT offers pure-play exposure to the generative AI space. Palantir’s increasing brand reputation for enterprise AI, health optimization, and aviation software can add to its sway within theme ETFs like CHAT that aim to capture the full scope of AI innovation and not just semis and hyperscalers. Currently PLTR is among the top five stocks held in the fund’s portfolio, with a 4.1% weightage.

More Juice Or Just Hype

Palantir’s fundamentals are sound:

33% revenue growth

80% margins, and

A steady stream of government and commercial contracts.

But the valuation is frothy. Mizuho raised its price target on PLTR from $94 to $116 but still maintains an Underperform rating, citing concerns that the stock is now trading well above its fair value.

ETF Investors Need To Be Careful

Funds like ARKK and AIQ that are loading up in high-conviction growth stocks will, naturally, benefit from the payoff of outliers. But they risk getting swept in the downdraft if the environment shifts. Passive investors may not even know that Palantir’s stunning growth has quietly altered the risk-return nature of their seemingly diversified ETFs.

Thematically, Palantir’s rise has wider implications. It implies that enterprise software (i.e., AI-based analytics) is gaining ground in the AI arms race previously dominated by semiconductor giants such as Nvidia NVDA.

ETF sponsors are reacting: newer AI ETFs are beginning to rebalance more significantly toward high-margin software stocks with real enterprise traction.

While Palantir’s surge has been a boost for AI ETFs, it’s also a warning that thematic funds can get top-heavy overnight. What starts as a diversified AI bet can subtly transform into a high-beta wager on a small group of stocks.

Bottom Line

Palantir’s record is dazzling, and AI-themed ETFs have ridden the trend to impressive gains.

But as the stock becomes an ever-larger slice of the pie in several funds, investors would do well to check their ETF holdings and wonder how much they now own in a company that’s soaring to new heights, but riding turbulence.

After all, what Palantir provides, Palantir itself can withdraw, especially in ETFs built for long-term trends but driven by short-term surges.

Image: Shutterstock