Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Stock Soars To New All-Time High: What's Driving the Rally?

Shares of data analytics firm Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR soared to a new all-time high Wednesday, fueled by a series of positive developments over the past week.

The company’s stock has been on a remarkable run in 2025, reflecting growing investor confidence in its artificial intelligence capabilities and expanding commercial and government contracts.

What To Know: Last week, Palantir announced a significant multi-year partnership with Fedrigoni, a leading manufacturer of specialty papers. This collaboration will leverage Palantir’s AI-powered platform to accelerate Fedrigoni’s digital transformation, initially focusing on optimizing stock levels and improving demand forecasting. This deal underscores Palantir’s increasing traction in the commercial sector.

Adding to the bullish sentiment, Bank of America strategist Michael Hartnett recently included Palantir in his “bro billionaire” stock basket, a collection of tech-heavy names that have performed exceptionally well.

Read Also: Palantir CEO Warns US-China AI Race Will Have One Winner, Urges West To Keep Up

Amidst the positive news, Palantir CEO Alex Karp has been vocal, recently commenting on the critical nature of the AI race between the U.S. and China, while also vehemently denying reports of the company’s involvement in unlawful surveillance.

What Else: In its most recent earnings report last month, Palantir revealed a 39% year-over-year increase in its customer count and raised its full-year guidance for U.S. commercial revenue, adjusted income from operations and adjusted free cash flow.

Also, despite increasing their price target on Palantir to $116 from $94, Mizuho has reportedly reiterated its Underperform rating Wednesday.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Palantir's stock hit a new all-time high of $139.20 in Wednesday morning. The stock is trading up 4.05% at $138.19.

Read Also: Fedrigoni Taps Palantir Partner To Boost Demand Responsiveness Dynamics With AI

How To Buy PLTR Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for Palantir Technologies – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

In the case of Palantir Technologies, which is trading at $137.22 as of publishing time, $100 would buy you 0.72 shares of stock.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, PLTR has a 52-week high of $139.20 and a 52-week low of $21.23.

Image: Shutterstock