EXCLUSIVE: AdvisorShares Portfolio Manager Says Market 'Nervous' In 2025, Encourages Investors To Have 'Long-Term Focus'

The portfolio manager of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF CWS shares why his company's ETF is outperforming the market and many other ETFs in 2025.

Beating the Market: AdvisorShares Portfolio Strategist Eddy Elfenbein highlighted the ETF he runs that beat the market in 2025 during an exclusive interview with Benzinga at Future Proof Citywide.

"We're beating the market this year," Elfenbein told Benzinga. He said it helps that the market has been "nervous" this year, pushing the nine-year-old ETF to have a five-star Morningstar rating.

"We have a lot of conservative stocks."

Elfenbein said that's where investors want to be right now and that the ETF is "at the right place at the right time."

The AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF often holds around 25 stocks. Here are the current top five holdings and the percentage of assets they make up.

Cencora COR : 4.8%

: 4.8% Intercontinental Exchange ICE : 4.7%

: 4.7% Rollins Inc ROL : 4.5%

: 4.5% American Water Works AWK : 4.5%

: 4.5% Heico Crop HEI : 4.4%

The portfolio manager told Benzinga that the goal of the ETF was to follow the market and create a product that puts investors first. Elfenbein said the ETF has low turnover, is tax efficient, and focuses on transparency.

Advice for Investors: With the stock market experiencing high volatility in 2025, Elfenbein provided some advice for investors during the interview.

"The most important thing to have as an investor is a long-term focus," Elfenbein said.

The portfolio manager said the market has experienced a recent 10% pullback from the highs, which sounds bad but is less than the annual average one-year pullback of 14% each year from top to bottom.

"The key is riding those out, not letting your emotions get the best of you."

Elfenbein said it's important not to panic and head for the exits as investors because of some volatility. "Keep a level head and have good stocks that will weather the storm."

Price Action: The AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF is up 1.8% year-to-date in 2025, beating the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY, which is down 2.8% year-to-date in 2025.

