Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Soar Amid Optimistic Expectations Concerning Nov. Inflation: Oracle, Tesla, Pinterest Among Early Movers

The index futures point to a modestly higher opening for the market on Tuesday, although the November consumer price inflation due ahead of the open could sway sentiment either way depending on how the data turns up.

JPMorgan analyst Andrew Tyler sees a 2-3% rally by the S&P 500 Index if the annual inflation rate comes in at 7.2%-7.7%, for which he ascribes a probability of 50%.

U.S. stocks launched into a strong rally on Monday, capitalizing on bargain-hunting following recent losses. Oil’s rally, M&A news and expectations of a tamer inflation reading and a less hawkish Federal Reserve lent support to the rally.

U.S. Indices' Performance On Monday Index Performance (+/-) Value Nasdaq Composite +1.26% 11,143.74 S&P 500 Index +1.43% 3,990.56 Dow Industrials +1.58% 34,005.04

Irrespective of Tuesday’s inflation data, rates could stay higher for a longer period, said Cliff Hodge, chief investment officer for Cornerstone Wealth, in a recent note.

“We think the markets are too sanguine on rates after the first quarter and we expect Powell to take a more hawkish tone and for the dots to indicate higher rates for a longer period of time than what is currently being priced in by the futures markets; a “hawkish” step-down so to say,” the analyst said.

Here’s a peek into index futures trading:

U.S. Futures' Performance On Tuesday During Premarket Session Index Performance (+/-) Nasdaq 100 Futures +0.48% S&P 500 Futures +0.37% Dow Futures +0.33% R2K Futures +0.82%

In premarket trading on Tuesday, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY rose 0.39% to $400.51 and the Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ advanced 0.47% to $286.92, according to Benzinga Pro data.

On the economic front, the Labor Department’s CPI data due to be released at 8:30 a.m. EST will likely show a drop in the monthly rate to 0.3% in November from 0.4% in October. On a year-over-year basis, the index may have risen 7.3%, slower than the previous month’s 7.7% rise.

The core CPI is expected to rise at an unchanged monthly pace of 0.3% and an annual rate of 6.1%, down from 6.3% in October.

The Redbook index, a sales-weighted index of year-over-year same-sales growth in a sample of large U.S. general merchandise retailers, is scheduled to be released at 8:55 a.m. EST.

The Treasury is due to auction 30-year bonds at 1 p.m. EST.

Stocks In Focus:

Oracle Corp. ORCL advanced over 2% in premarket in reaction to its better-than-expected quarterly results.

Tesla Inc. TSLA rose over 1.60% following its sharp retreat on Monday.

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. MRTX jumped over 15% on securing FDA's nod for its KRASG12C inhibitor that is indicated to treat non-small cell lung cancer. It is a rival drug to Amgen Inc. ’s AMGN Lumakras.

Pinterest Inc. PINS rose on an analyst ratings upgrade.

Commodities, Other Global Equity Markets:

Crude oil futures, which broke a five-session losing streak on Monday, were advancing in the European session. A barrel of WTI-grade crude oil traded up 1.13% at $74.

OPEC, the 13-nation coalition of the world’s biggest oil producers, is due to release its monthly oil report at 7 a.m. EST. The demand and supply projections made in the report could sway oil prices.

Asia-Pacific stocks closed Tuesday’s session on a mixed note amid caution, as the Chinese, Malaysian, Taiwanese and South Korean markets lost ground, while the Japanese, Indonesian, Australian, New Zealand and Indian markets ended in the green.

The major European markets showed nervousness in early trading ahead of the U.S. inflation data, although they were holding up.