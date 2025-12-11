Eric Trump-Backed American Bitcoin Down Over 60% In A Month, Yet This Analyst Just Initiated 'Buy' Rating For ABTC Stock

American Bitcoin Corp. (NASDAQ:ABTC) may have been encountering heavy sell-offs lately, but a Roth Capital analyst painted a more than 100% upside for the stock on Wednesday.

‘Buy’ Rating For American Bitcoin

Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi initiated coverage of ABTC with a “Buy” rating and announced a price target of $4, according to Benzinga, representing a 106% upside from Wednesday’s closing price.

Aftahi is found to be correct 47% of the time.

Interestingly, Roth Capital is the underwriter for a special-purpose acquisition company called Colombier Acquisition Corp. III, which lists Donald Trump Jr. as a director, per a Reuters report.

What Lies Ahead For ABTC After Lock-Up Expiration?

The bullish analysis came despite the stock’s ongoing troubles, with its price tumbling more than 60% over the last month, and nearly 20% over the week.

The decline was triggered by the expiration of ABTC’s lock-up period for early investors, including co-founder Eric Trump, allowing them to sell their shares and realize profits.

While Trump said he is “100% committed" and won’t be selling his stake, the stock plunged 38% in the immediate aftermath.

American Bitcoin, a majority-owned subsidiary of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) , completed its all-stock merger and began trading on Nasdaq in early September.

The company is building its own strategic Bitcoin reserve and currently holds 4,783 BTC, worth $432 million, according to Bitcointreasuries.net.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $90,056.83, down 2.80% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

American Bitcoin shares rose 1.55% in pre-market trading after closing 5.37% lower at $1.940 during Wednesday’s regular trading session.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings showed that the stock had a weaker price trend in the short, medium and long terms. How does it compare with Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) and other Bitcoin treasury stocks? Find out here.

