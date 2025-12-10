Forget MSTR— This Bitcoin Mining Stock Is Ready For A Breakout As Momentum Score Spikes

Investors tracking the crypto sector often default to Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) , but a smaller player, BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS) , is flashing a powerful technical signal that suggests a potential breakout.

Momentum Surge Signals Strength

According to Benzinga Edge’s Stock Ranking data, BTCS has seen a massive surge in relative strength, with its momentum score jumping from 30.63 to 71.38 in just one week.

Momentum score, which ranks a stock's price movement and volatility against peers, has shifted BTCS from the bottom third of the market into the top tier. A move of over 40 points in a single week is a significant volatility event, often indicating a rapid shift in investor sentiment.

While the stock's short-term and medium-term price trends remain under pressure, the long-term trend indicator remains positive.

This price action is supported by elite underlying fundamentals. BTCS currently holds a growth score of 99.74. This metric, which evaluates historical expansion in earnings and revenue, places BTCS in the top 1% of all rated stocks for growth performance, confirming that the price movement is backed by tangible business expansion.

Strategic ETH Focus

The renewed interest follows BTCS’s aggressive Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) Treasury strategy.

The company recently implemented a “Bividend” (dividend paid in ETH) and loyalty payments designed to reward long-term holders and reduce the shares available to short sellers.

With plans to raise $225 million throughout 2025 to acquire more Ethereum, this momentum spike suggests the market may be re-rating the stock’s aggressive asset accumulation strategy.

BTCS Outperforms Market In 2025

Shares of BTCS have risen by 26.67% year-to-date, whereas the Nasdaq Composite index has gained 22.28% in the same period.

The stock closed 1.18% lower at $3.36 apiece on Tuesday. Over the year, BTCS has declined 3.45% and risen by 36.03% in the last six months.

On Wednesday, the stock was up 1.79% in premarket trading.

