Eric Trump Says He's Not Selling As American Bitcoin Shares Crash 38%: 'Fundamentals Are Virtually Unmatched'

American Bitcoin Corp. (NASDAQ:ABTC) shares modestly recovered in Tuesday’s after-hours trading following a sharp drop triggered by the expiration of the lockup period for investors, including co-founder Eric Trump.

Early Investors Can Take Profits, Says Trump

ABTC gained over 4% after-hours, but not before a sharp decline in the regular session that knocked it down more than 50% at one point.

The stock experienced downside volatility following the expiration of its lock-up period, which had previously restricted early investors from selling their shares.

The development was confirmed by Trump, who said that early investors are “freely available to cash in on their profits.”

Trump Won’t Sell His Stake

Trump clarified that he is holding all his shares and that he is “100% committed” to leading the industry.

According to the most recent SEC filing, he owns 68.147 million shares of American Bitcoin, worth $149.24 million at current prices.

A lock-up period is a period, typically ranging from three months and a year during which insider and institutional investors are restricted from dumping potentially billions of dollars worth of shares into the market. Find out more here.

American Bitcoin, a majority-owned subsidiary of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT), completed its all-stock merger and began trading on Nasdaq in early September.

The company is building its own strategic Bitcoin reserve and currently holds 4,004 BTC, worth $372 million, according to Bitcointreasuries.net.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $92,804.19, up 7.22% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

American Bitcoin shares rose 4.57% in after-hours trading after closing 38.83% lower at $2.190 during Tuesday's regular trading session.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings showed that the stock had a weaker price trend in the short, medium and long terms. How does it compare with Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) and other Bitcoin treasury stocks? Find out here.

