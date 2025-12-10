Anthony Scaramucci Says He's Found The 'Smartest Person' In Crypto

SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci called Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) Chairman Michael Saylor the “smartest person” in the cryptocurrency world on Wednesday.

‘Saylor Will Be ‘Right’

Scaramucci took a selfie with Saylor at the Bitcoin MENA conference in Abu Dhabi and posted on X, saying, “Was looking for the smartest person in crypto here in Abu Dhabi and I think I found him! Saylor will be right.”

Scaramucci’s Unwavering Support For Saylor

Scaramucci has been a firm supporter of Saylor’s outlook on Bitcoin and the business model adopted by his company, Strategy.

Earlier this week, he praised Saylor’s approach to bolstering Strategy’s balance sheet through "smart" Bitcoin purchases and equity sales.

Interestingly, Saylor also wrote the foreword of Scaramucci’s book titled "The Little Book of Bitcoin."

See Also: Bitcoin (BTC) Price Predictions: 2025, 2026, 2030

What’s Happening With MSTR Currently?

However, not everyone agrees with Saylor’s strategy. Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff has consistently criticized Saylor’s intention to buy as much Bitcoin as possible and convert it into BTC-backed digital credit.

MSTR has struggled lately, with its market value of $55.54 billion now lower than the value of its Bitcoin holdings, which amount to $59.66 billion. The stock has lost more than half of its value in the last six months.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $90,347.36, down 2.20% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Strategy shares slid 1.49% in after-hours trading to $181.89. The stock closed 2.30% lower at $184.64 during the regular trading session.

MSTR exhibited a very low growth score — a measure of the stock's combined historical expansion in earnings and revenue across multiple periods. How does it compare with Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) and other cryptocurrency-linked stocks? Visit Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings to find out.

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Al Teich / Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.