SPY Issuer State Street Sees Quality Metric Slides Amid Threats To Voting Power

State Street Corp. (NYSE:STT) , the issuer behind the massive SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) , has seen its fundamental “Quality” ranking deteriorate into the bottom decile this week.

Quality Score Hits Bottom 10%

The drop in operational scoring comes as reports surface that the Donald Trump administration is exploring executive orders that could curtail the voting power of major index fund managers.

According to the latest Benzinga Edge’s Stock Rankings data, State Street's quality score fell week-on-week from 10.26 to 9.73.

This ranking is a percentile-based metric, meaning State Street currently ranks lower than approximately 90% of its peers in terms of operational efficiency and financial health.

The metric specifically evaluates a company by analyzing historical profitability and fundamental strength indicators. A slide into the single digits suggests that while the stock price may be performing well, the underlying fundamental efficiency relative to the market is lagging.

What Do Other STT Rankings Say?

State Street's stock price performance remains robust. The company currently holds a momentum score of 78.34, indicating strong relative strength based on price movement and volatility.

The stock is also showing positive price trends across the short, medium, and long terms, highlighting a divergence between market sentiment (high momentum) and the company’s current fundamental efficiency ranking (low quality). Additional performance details are available here.

Regulatory Headwinds

The decline in fundamental scoring coincides with new political risks. According to a report, the Trump administration is considering regulations to limit the influence of index fund managers like BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street.

The proposed executive order could potentially restrict these firms’ voting powers or require index funds to mirror the votes of their clients rather than relying on centralized decisions.

This scrutiny follows criticism from Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, who recently disparaged proxy advisors as “corporate terrorists” following disputes over his compensation package.

STT Outperforms Market In 2025

Shares of STT have risen by 26.67% year-to-date, whereas the S&P 500 index has gained 16.66% in the same period.

The stock closed 0.37% higher at $124.07 apiece on Monday. Over the year, STT has gained 24.78% and risen by 25.50% in the last six months.

On Tuesday, the stock was up 0.37% in premarket trading.

